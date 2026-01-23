Panthers' next defensive enforcer may be hiding in plain sight at the Senior Bowl

What is rough around the edges but soft in the middle? If you answered "cookies," then we are alike, but it was incorrect. The real answer is the Carolina Panthers' defense.

With the superstar cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., passing outside the numbers against Carolina is nearly impossible. Just ask Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams.

The problem? Anything thrown over the middle of the field is as easy as breathing.

It’s no secret that the Panthers need to upgrade their linebacker room. However, the Panthers' safety coverage has been just as problematic.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at the Senior Bowl

Tre'von Moehrig was targeted 53 times, allowing 42 receptions and an 85.5 passer rating. Nick Scott was targeted 36 times and gave up 24 receptions with a 117.0 passer rating. Nickel cornerback Chau Smith-Wade was targeted 53 times, surrendering 45 receptions and a 104.3 passer rating.

These are alarming numbers, to say the least. But the Panthers' solution may be waiting in Mobile, Alabama, at next week’s Panini Senior Bowl.

The intriguing candidate is Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — yes, another three-named defensive back. The Toledo standout will look to prove himself against NFL-caliber talent, like many lower-level prospects in Mobile, but his fit with Carolina makes him worth watching closely.

McNeil-Warren stands 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, with the length you’d expect from a basketball player. Despite a lean frame, he hits like he’s wearing a drum set for shoulder pads. He’s not afraid to stick his nose into the run game and fly downhill with enforcer-line tendencies. Over four seasons, he forced eight fumbles and recovered two.

Contrary to what you might think, he’s no slouch in coverage either.

His five interceptions and 13 pass breakups speak for themselves. McNeil-Warren can play deep and cover everything over the top, but the real intrigue lies in whether he could transition into a nickel role for Carolina.

McNeil-Warren could make some real money in one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl. The NFL has increasingly moved bigger-bodied safeties into nickel roles, tilting the numbers in both the run and pass game. That makes him a prospect of interest.

Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James, and most recently, rookie Nick Emmanwori are proof of how effective this approach can be. McNeil-Warren’s size, physicality, and coverage production could make him the next impact nickel and finally firm up the soft middle of Carolina’s defense.

We’ll get closer to that answer at the Senior Bow, and general manager Dan Morgan should be keeping a close eye on his progress.