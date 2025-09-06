Panthers' next move after crushing Damarri Mathis injury is painfully obvious

Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers might be set at the cornerback position entering 2025, the franchise was dealt another crushing blow. And general manager Dan Morgan must now pivot once again.

Recent addition Damarri Mathis was ruled out for the entire campaign with a torn ACL. This was a body blow to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who trusted the player after they formed a close relationship during their time together on the Denver Broncos. The veteran wasn't expected to be anything more than a depth option, but it's a spot that needs to be filled.

Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade are locked in as the starting trio. The Panthers believe they have a steal on their hands with undrafted rookie Corey Thornton after his sensational summer, but asking him to assume significant responsibilities this early into his NFL journey is a major risk. Akayleb Evans also made the 53-man roster, but his production is sketchy at best.

Carolina Panthers could turn to a familiar face after Damarri Mathis injury blow

If the Panthers decide more is needed, which is entirely possible, they should look for experience. He might not be at the peak of his powers anymore, but bringing James Bradberry back to where his NFL journey began could be an option to consider.

Bradberry was a second-round pick by the Panthers in 2016. He produced four successful years in Carolina before signing a big-money deal with the New York Giants in free agency. That didn't go well, and he was released after two seasons, but the Philadelphia Eagles thought he still had something left to give.

The former Samford standout earned second-team All-Pro honors during his first season in Philadelphia. Bradberry struggled in 2023 and spent the 2024 campaign on injured reserve. He's still seeking alternative employment, which is an indicator of how risky this move is for any cornerback-needy teams.

It wouldn't cost the Panthers anything to find out for sure if Bradberry is healthy enough to make a lasting contribution. And after how things have unfolded for the Pro Bowler over the last two years, he might be willing to accept a rotational role to keep his foot in the door.

The Panthers cannot afford to have the same defensive frailties that became such an embarrassment in 2025. Bradberry represents a high-risk, high-reward pickup that could potentially fill the void left by Mathis.

It seems unlikely. But regardless of whether it's Bradbury or someone else, the Panthers have to do something.

