Panthers' next move after Hunter Renfrow signing couldn't be clearer

Dan Morgan wasted no time delving back into the free-agent market once the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. The Carolina Panthers are giving wide receiver Hunter Renfrow a chance to resurrect his career after spending the 2024 campaign on the scrap heap. However, there is still work ahead.

And Morgan's next move is painfully obvious, or at least it should be.

The Panthers need another veteran safety capable of manning starting responsibilities. Looking at the options available, it won't be enough.

Carolina Panthers should go back to sign Julian Blackmon in free agency

Morgan splashed the cash to land Tre'von Moehrig in free agency. They re-signed Nick Scott, and hopes are high that former undrafted free agent Demani Richardson can build on his rookie flashes. There's also a lot to like about draft pick Lathan Ransom's fit as a long-term piece and core special-teams presence right out of the gate.

One more piece of the puzzle is required. And the Panthers should look no further than a player they've already spent time with this offseason.

Julian Blackmon came into the Panthers during free agency for a visit. No deal came as a result, but it might be worth Morgan going back to the player's representative to see if something could be worked out.

Blackmon is coming off a decent campaign with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. There are some deficiencies in run support, but the former Utah Utes standout is fantastic in coverage support. He can even cope well with slot responsibilities if the situation dictates.

This skill set complements what Moehrig brings to the table. He's more of a tone-setting run-stopper on the backend. Adding Blackmon would also provide some extra freedom for Richardson and Ransom to develop as core rotational pieces before potentially earning starting involvement in 2026.

Much will depend on the money involved. The Panthers have $16.3 million in available salary-cap space as things stand. They'll need to keep some for any in-season moves or opportunities that might arise over the summer. But there should be more than enough to make Blackmon an acceptable offer.

Blackmon is also just 26 years old, so this could be a long-term investment if everything goes well. Morgan might be happy with the options available. But if Renfrow's arrival in what now looks like a crowded wide receiver room tells you anything, it's that the front-office leader won't settle if the right opportunities come along.

There's no doubt Blackmon would help the Panthers next season. Morgan would be wise to act quickly because he might not be available for much longer.

