Panthers' next move after opening preseason debacle is painfully obvious

Preseason is a good chance for established players to develop chemistry and sharpen their tools. The Carolina Panthers also got the chance to weed out the weak in their first warm-up clash against the Cleveland Browns.

Third-year quarterback Bryce Young and his starting offense looked decent for the limited time they were on the field. It didn't take long for things to tail off after that, with the Browns emerging as comfortable victors during what quickly became a one-sided affair.

Some big decisions are upcoming for the Panthers. But there is one painfully obvious move that Morgan needs to make quickly.

Carolina Panthers desperately need more linebacker depth before Week 1 rolls around

Training camp began with a blow to the Panthers. Veteran linebacker Josey Jewell, who was expected to play a key role once again in 2025, was shockingly released after medical assessments showed that concussion symptoms were still evident seven months after sustaining the injury versus the Arizona Cardinals. Not exactly ideal, but Morgan was content to run with what he had before deciding on further action.

Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom were the starting tandem at Bank of America Stadium. They played relatively well without setting the world alight, but the depth behind them was almost non-existent once they went to the sidelines.

This is a big problem, especially considering Wallace remains a work in progress and Rozeboom was considered a rotational depth piece and special-teams ace before Jewell's departure.

Bam Martin-Scott arguably emerged with the most credit, enhancing his claims of making the 53-man roster. However, that won't be enough if Evero wants to cool off his hot seat this season.

Morgan, who was an accomplished linebacker in his playing days, probably sees this too. He'll know more is needed, so he'll be keeping a close eye on the waiver wire and possible available options via trade in the coming weeks before Carolina's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wallace and Rozeboom will have a role to play. Martin-Scott might be a flier option as a development project. But the need for an experienced presence with proven credentials against the run — whether it's a starting option or key rotational figure — cannot be overstated.

Fans have trust in Morgan. He's a strong assessor of NFL personnel, and the front-office leader will strike with conviction if the right situation presents itself. And with good players around the league set to be released over the next fortnight, the Panthers' options should be plentiful.

That won't be good news for everyone, but it's the price of progress.

