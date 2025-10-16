Panthers' next move after Patrick Jones II injury blow is painfully obvious

There is always something with the Carolina Panthers. Just as momentum was soaring to levels not seen for years, veteran edge rusher Patrick Jones II suffered a back injury that requires surgery. He's now out for the rest of 2025.

This is a massive blow. Jones's experience and ability to disrupt will be sorely missed. The Panthers have the rookie duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen to fill the void, but general manager Dan Morgan should be thinking bigger with his squad right on the cusp of being more competitive.

The Panthers have eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft as things stand. With the trade deadline fast approaching, Morgan could see one or two of those picks as disposable to get instant help in the immediate aftermath of Jones' injury.

Carolina Panthers should call the Dolphins about Jaelan Phillips

There is a growing sense around the league that the Miami Dolphins might be open for business. Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus named Jaelan Phillips as someone who could be moved before the November 4 cut-off point, which is something that should have Morgan's attention.

"Miami indicated its willingness to deal starting this offseason when it sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers. With the 26-year-old Phillips set to be a free agent come March, the Dolphins would be smart to sell high — especially considering his extensive injury history. " Bradley Locker

The Dolphins are a dysfunctional franchise currently lacking leadership and inspiration. Mike McDaniel appears to be at risk of being fired. Tua Tagovialoa is a walking turnover whose contract is dragging down the franchise. They lost Tyreek Hill due to injury, and the finger-pointing began long ago.

If the Dolphins decide to throw in the towel and recoup as much as possible before the trade deadline, Phillips could be deemed expendable. He's been a bright spot amid the doom and gloom, and he finally looks to have rid himself of the injury problems that blighted him for the best part of two seasons.

Much will depend on the compensation involved, but considering Phillips is out of contract next spring, the cost would be minimal. This would add another dependable pass-rusher to the Panthers. The former Miami Hurricanes standout is also an asset against the run, given his previous experience as a linebacker.

Morgan might be content to move forward with what he has. But the Panthers have an opportunity in front of them that they cannot waste.

And with high risk comes high reward.