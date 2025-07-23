Panthers' next move after stunning Josey Jewell release is painfully obvious

The Carolina Panthers' defensive fortunes were rocked before the team even took to the field for their first training camp practice. This must provoke second-year general manager Dan Morgan into drastic and decisive action.

Morgan cannot go into the campaign with Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom as his starting tandem after Josey Jewell's shock release. Last year's third-round pick has promise, but there are glaring holes in his game that must be rectified before confidence increases from a starting capacity.

Rozeboom, a free-agent signing this spring, has a previous connection to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. He's got starting experience and went over 100 tackles last season, but the Panthers would be running a big risk by placing significant responsibilities on his shoulders.

Another dependable option is needed, and quickly. Looking at the possibilities remaining on the free-agent market, there is one intriguing name that must be investigated.

Carolina Panthers could turn to Eric Kendricks after Josey Jewell's shock release

Eric Kendricks is still surprisingly seeking alternative employment after the Dallas Cowboys opted not to bring him back. While the former UCLA standout isn't the All-Pro performer he once was with the Minnesota Vikings, his 138 tackles and three sacks last season indicate there is still some good football left in the tank.

Kendricks would arguably be an upgrade on anything Carolina has right now. He displayed explosiveness in pass-rushing situations in 2024, and his ongoing consistency against the run also came in for praise en route to an impressive 78.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

There are some deficiencies in coverage, but that's what happens when linebackers get old. Kendricks has achieved a considerable amount, and his experience in communicating effectively could be an overlooked benefit to this hypothetical transaction that would go overlooked initially.

Much will depend on the money involved. The Panthers aren't in the business of overpaying under the current regime. Kendricks might also have his sights set on a team with better chances of contending right now. Carolina isn't quite there just yet, although the improvements made over the second half of 2024 leave reasons for encouragement.

There's no harm in the Panthers reaching out to Kendricks' representatives to see where things stand for sure. And who knows, perhaps he might just want a shot to get back involved quickly after sitting on the proverbial scrapheap for so long.

In that scenario, the Panthers are firmly in play. And make no mistake, Kendricks would soften the blow of Jewell's release considerably.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis