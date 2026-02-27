Panthers' offseason priorities point to defensive free agent exit

Dan Morgan laid his cards on the table pretty early on this offseason. The Carolina Panthers are going to enhance their defensive options, and the general manager has two specific areas in mind.

First, Morgan wants to bolster the pass rush. No fans will be complaining too much about that, given the team's lack of consistent pressure in 2025. The front-office leader also plans to attack the linebacking position, which the team has been crying out for ever since new Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly retired after the 2019 campaign.

Again, fans welcomed this news. But Morgan's comments could mean that one pending free agent already has both feet out the door.

Carolina Panthers' offseason intent places Christian Rozeboom's future in doubt

When the Panthers signed Christian Rozeboom in free agency last year, he was expected to be a depth piece who could also play an influential role on special teams. Those plans changed quickly, and he was thrust into a starting role when Josey Jewell's ongoing concussion symptoms left Carolina with no option other than to release him.

The Panthers didn't bring in an adequate replacement. Trevin Wallace got the green dot, and Rozeboom was elevated to a starting role. Things did not go according to plan early on, which forced defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero into yet another shift.

Rozeboom got the green dot, which he was far more comfortable with. His consistency improved over the second half of 2025. The South Dakota State product won't ever be an All-Pro, but he's dependable enough.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Morgan is settling. He's after legitimate difference-makers at the defensive second level. Wallace's position is under threat, and Rozeboom may have to make some compromises if he wants another deal in Carolina.

If Rozeboom is willing to switch back to the role for which he was originally intended, there's a chance Carolina brings him back as a valuable depth piece if the money works. This would also strengthen the special-teams unit considerably, giving the veteran more time to focus on this area.

That's a win for the Panthers if the price is right. Still, with 257 tackles over the last two seasons, the second-level presence could be looking for a starting role.

Morgan typically follows through on his promises. If he says the Panthers are going to attack improvements at linebacker, there's a good chance it happens.

One or two productive players in free agency or the draft will push everyone else down the depth chart. Unless Rozeboom accepts reduced involvement on the rotation, his time in Carolina will probably be over.