Panthers' path to solving lingering problem just became crystal clear

Dan Morgan has run a relatively tight ship since becoming the Carolina Panthers' general manager. There haven't been many unwanted distractions, and the front office is being run with much more professionalism these days.

However, there is one lingering issue that needs Morgan's attention before training camp. And there is now a clearer path to getting it resolved.

This centers on second-round pick Nic Scourton not signing his rookie deal as yet. The landscape around the league shifted in one fell swoop, which stems from Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (No. 33) and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (No. 34) both getting fully guaranteed deals.

Carolina Panthers have a better measuring stick to finally sign Nic Scourton

That made every other second-rounder sit up and take notice. Their representatives took note, wanting fully guaranteed contracts or more guarantees on their deals. Teams were reluctant throughout the summer, but one organization was always going to cave before training camp.

That turned out to be the San Francisco 49ers, who gave defensive lineman Alfred Collins more than $9 million of his $10.3 million contract guaranteed. This should open the floodgates for others, including the Panthers.

Now that a first-year pro has signed a second-round contract without it being fully guaranteed, it should provoke others into doing the same. Collins was the first one to budge, but there will be several more in the coming days. And the sooner Carolina gets Scourton tied down, the better.

The promising edge rusher participated in Carolina's offseason program without a deal, flashing enormous athletic promise. But per the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Scourton will be unable to take the field at training camp unless he signs on the dotted line.

This should now be relatively straightforward for the Panthers. Morgan and Brandt Tilis are shrewd financial managers who know what's best for the team. A little extra on Scourton's guarantee is all he's looking for, and Carolina should only be too happy to oblige.

The Panthers are expecting big things from Scourton. They want him to make an immediate contribution while also potentially emerging as a franchise cornerstone to depend upon long term. Missing time at training camp won't be ideal, but there is a new measuring stick to aim for regarding how his contract is structured.

It's been a patient wait for Scourton throughout the offseason so far. But after this latest development, he might not have to wait much longer.

