Spotlight grows on Panthers rookie after analyst issues bold challenge

Dan Morgan saw an opportunity in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. One of his primary targets was slipping through the cracks. The Carolina Panthers general manager acted with conviction to get his guy.

That, of course, was edge rusher Nic Scourton. And one NFL Draft analyst believes there is pressure on the rookie to produce immediately.

The Panthers are expecting Scourton to make a smooth transition. They had a first-round grade on the No. 51 overall selection. Swapping four picks with the Denver Broncos was enough to secure his services. And it would be surprising if those in power weren't expecting an immediate return on their investment.

NFL Draft analyst challenges Nic Scourton to improve Carolina Panthers' run defense

There remains a significant amount of untapped potential where Scourton is concerned. His physical attributes need no introduction. He's also just 20 years old, which is relatively infant compared to the age of some who enter the league in this ever-changing time.

That didn't stop Damian Parson of The Bleacher Report from placing Scourton among his six rookies under the most pressure in 2025. The analyst challenged the Texas A&M graduate to prove capable of coping with the added NFL physicality, especially against the run. After that, everything should take care of itself.

"[Nic] Scourton is the edge-rusher Panthers fans should hope becomes the guy for their defense. His rush plan consists of well-paced and deliberate movement, speed alterations to keep offensive tackles on their toes. Being viewed as a reliable edge-setter and containing defender is paramount for his snap share. If he doesn't improve at setting the edge against the run, it will limit how often he plays. Training camp is where the 20-year-old's case to be a starter or heavy-minute defender begins. Scourton is talented, but time will tell if he's up to the task of handling the NFL's physicality in the trenches." Damian Parson

Scourton has the athletic profile to evolve his physique and add more core strength to his game. He remains one of the second-round picks unsigned, but he's not missed any time over Carolina's offseason program. That will serve him well, but it'll be a crash course for the player over the summer versus the Panthers' exceptional offensive line.

How Scourton performs will provide a broader indication of what he might be capable of in Year 1. The Panthers have D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II as the veteran duo capable of picking up the slack. Hype is also growing around third-round pick Princely Umanmielen, who's picking things up quicker than anybody expected.

The objective is simple for Scourton. He must prove he belongs. He must prove capable of becoming impactful against the run. He must shine when his number is called.

Nothing else will do.

