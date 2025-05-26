Former Texas A&M star ready to shake up Panthers' depth chart at OTAs

Preparations for the 2025 campaign will gather pace in the coming days. The Carolina Panthers and others around the league embark on Phase Three of their offseason program, which consists of organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp. This is an important stage of the process where players can stake a strong claim for involvement.

And one highly-touted rookie looks primed to shake up Carolina's depth chart quickly.

The Panthers have a lot at stake next season. Dave Canales' squad made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024 despite having to deal with Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense. Some impressive acquisitions over the spring should help things become more balanced, but it remains a precarious situation that could go either way.

Carolina Panthers should expect an immediate surge from second-round pick Nic Scourton

Expectations are increasing. The Panthers are a trendy pick to enter playoff consideration and potentially win the NFC South in 2025 if everything comes together. While this is a step-by-step project, it would be a big disappointment if improvements don't arrive.

Nic Scourton's rookie potential comes with real intrigue. The Panthers swapped four picks with the Denver Broncos to move up for the edge rusher at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a risky proposition as a first-round pick, but Dan Morgan believed this represented a ton of value a little further down the pecking order.

Carolina released veteran Jadeveon Clowney in the immediate aftermath of drafting Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. This is a testament to their confidence in the first-year duo, but the former Texas A&M standout is the one who looks ready to make an immediate contriibution.

Scourton is a physically imposing presence. He had a down year statistically with the Aggies in 2024, but there was a lot to like about his ability to set a clean edge against the run. Considering how the Panthers gave up more than 3,000 yards on the ground last season, it's not hard to see why he could be useful.

And at 20 years old, Scourton is only just scratching the surface of what he might be truly capable of.

The Panthers have D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II as their 3-4 outside linebacker starting tandem right now. Both have solid production previously, and their already developed chemistry on the Minnesota Vikings is another reason for encouragement. However, there's nothing to suggest Scourton cannot impress enough to force his way into the lineup sooner than anticipated.

That will be Scourton's primary objective. The Panthers made a hefty investment in the player. He'll want to prove those in power were right to do so en route to prominent defensive reps right out of the gate.

This represents the best-case scenario for all involved. Whether it becomes reality is another matter.

