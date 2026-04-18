Panthers pop up in surprising proposal to secure missing piece for Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are strongly considering the prospect of taking another wide receiver with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It would be the third straight year if general manager Dan Morgan goes through with the possibility, but he won't hesitate if he truly believes it can help this ascending franchise take the next step.

However, one NFL analyst touted another potential route for Morgan to enhance the firepower around quarterback Bryce Young.

Morgan is taking absolutely nothing off the table. The Panthers have moved aggressively, spending lavishly in free agency while also addressing critical needs before the draft. One temptation Carolina has avoided is the trade market, but that couldn't be dismissed entirely if the right opportunity presents itself.

Carolina Panthers named as potential trade fit for Patriots WR DeMario Douglas

Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports thought that monitoring the situation involving DeMario Douglas and the New England Patriots could be something the Panthers might exploit. The AFC champions are well-stocked at receiver. If they add to the ranks in the draft and with a possible trade for A.J. Brown, the slot specialist could be deemed surplus to requirements.

And that is something Palacios believes should intrigue the Panthers as they round out their receiver room.

"Carolina is set with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker as their top receiving options for QB Bryce Young. [DeMario] Douglas might be the final gem that could get them to advance to the NFC Championship Game."

Douglas has been a solid contributor over his three seasons in the league. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Liberty isn't the most physically imposing wideout at 5-foot-8, but he can be highly productive if schemed around effectively. But with one year remaining on his rookie deal, the Patriots could cash in rather than offer him a contract extension or lose him for nothing this time next year.

If Jalen Coker moves to the outside role opposite Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers need someone capable to man the slot. John Metchie III has promise, and all hope is not lost with Xavier Legette just yet. Even so, Douglas has the yards after the catch skills and route manipulation to become a decent security blanket for Young, and any trade compensation is unlikely to cost all that much.

It's an intriguing thought, but Morgan may look to the draft for a viable long-term solution that could turn out to be much cheaper. Douglas may only be a short-term rental unless he does enough to secure a new deal. The Panthers are always thinking about the bigger picture, which makes any potential trade unlikely until further notice.

Douglas is a good player, and he would help. But it would be surprising if the Panthers threw their hat in the ring.