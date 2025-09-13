Panthers quietly throwing Ikem Ekwonu into massive test if active

When Ikem Ekwonu stepped to his locker this week, reporters quickly crowded around the young left tackle. He had missed the Carolina Panthers season opener while recovering from an emergency appendectomy, and with the Arizona Cardinals looming in Week 2, his status is a critical storyline.

The questions came in waves. Was he ready? How was he feeling? Could he go? His response was steady: “I’m stacking up good days.”

For the Panthers, those days need to translate into one very good if Ekwonu is healthy enough to participate. Standing across from him is Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat, and for a Panthers team already staring down a potential 0-2 start, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Carolina Panthers need Ikem Ekwonu to produce immediately against Josh Sweat

That’s why Ekwonu’s return matters so much, although he was officially listed as questionable for the clash at State Farm Stadium.

The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft is more than just a lineman; he’s Bryce Young’s blindside protector. Ekwonu is the foundational piece meant to steady an offensive line that struggled badly versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ekwonu has always been at his best as a run blocker — a physical force who can open lanes for Chuba Hubbard. But this week, his biggest job is obvious: keep Sweat from living in the backfield.

Sweat is no small assignment for a lineman still working back into full health. But even if Ekwonu isn't at 100 percent, he represents a far better alternative to Yosh Nijman, who was woeful in pass protection last time out.

The Cardinals’ marquee free-agent acquisition from the Philadelphia Eagles brings explosive speed, elite burst, and the kind of bend that can give even the most polished tackles fits. Ekwonu will try to counter with power, size, and an aggressive blocking style that has improved each season.

When Ekwonu lands first contact, he can neutralize even top-tier edge rushers. But his footwork remains a question mark, and Sweat’s ability to turn the corner could expose that.

If Young can operate from a clean pocket, the Panthers have a real shot to steady themselves with a season-shaping win. Ekwonu, providing he suits up for the contest, could be the key that ignites Carolina to better fortunes.

Lose the line of scrimmage, lose the game, and maybe lose the grip on a season that already feels like it’s teetering.

