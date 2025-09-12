It was only one game, but things couldn't have gone much worse for the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales now faces the unenviable task of picking his squad off the canvas in pursuit of better fortunes.

Canales stated that he's seen a response from his players in practice, but those will be hollow words if they cannot raise performance levels when it counts. The Panthers started slowly last season and couldn't recover effectively enough. Doing the same again would raise questions about how well the team is (or isn't) preparing throughout the summer.

Fans will find out quickly how much resolve this group has. With this in mind, we took a look at how the next four games might unfold for Carolina after a 0-1 start to the 2025 campaign.

Predicting the Panthers' next four games after 0-1 start in 2025

Panthers at Cardinals — Week 2

Morale is low, so the last thing Canales probably wants is another road game. A long trip to the Arizona Cardinals awaits, and they will be brimming with confidence after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Stopping the Cardinals' high-octane offense is the primary objective. But looking at the way Ejiro Evero's defense waved the white flag on opening weekend, that seems highly unlikely.

Prediction: Loss (0-2)

Panthers vs. Falcons — Week 3

The Panthers' first home game of 2025 sees a familiar foe come to town. And for all Carolina's faults in recent years, they have a pretty decent record against the Atlanta Falcons.

Canales beat the Falcons twice last season, including an overtime triumph on the road in Week 18. Doing the same again will be difficult, but the Panthers have nothing to fear if running back Bijan Robinson is kept in check.

Prediction: Win (1-2)

Panthers at Patriots — Week 4

The New England Patriots should be more in their groove by the time Week 4 rolls around. Even though they were beaten by the Las Vegas Raiders to start the campaign, any team coached by Mike Vrabel commands respect.

Going on the road again makes this a tough ask for the Panthers. If they're not up to the challenge physically, they might come unstuck.

Prediction: Loss (1-3)

Panthers vs. Dolphins — Week 5

There is something seriously amiss with the Miami Dolphins. Their complete capitulation against the Indianapolis Colts came with accusations of a poor culture and head coach Mike McDaniel losing the locker room. This is something the Panthers can take advantage of if things don't get better in the coming weeks.

If the Panthers can keep Miami's explosive offense quiet and pile pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there's nothing to suggest they cannot emerge with a win.

Prediction: Win (2-3)

It might be doom and gloom right now. But if the Panthers are 2-3 after five weeks, that's not the end of the world by any stretch of the imagination.

