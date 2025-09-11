Early odds and prediction for Panthers' road test against the Cardinals

Things are already hanging extremely precariously for the Carolina Panthers just one game into the 2025 season. Any offseason optimism that head coach Dave Canales was able to generate evaporated quickly during a demoralizing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a big response is needed.

Canales tried to stay positive, but fans are growing tired of the same problems recurring and the same excuses being made. They are frustrated, especially after there was a genuine belief that the Panthers had turned the corner. There is a long way to go and a lot of football left, but it won't take long for the natives to get restless.

Next up for the Panthers is a challenging matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who managed to pull out a win to start their season against the New Orleans Saints. They are a sneaky pick around the media to make noise in the postseason, so the challenge facing Canales' squad is incredibly tough in difficult circumstances.

Carolina Panthers at Cardinals odds for Week 2

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 6.5-point underdogs at the Cardinals in Week 2.

Carolina +6.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Arizona -6.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +250 currently (bet $100 to win $250). The Cardinals are heavily favored to secure their second victory from as many games to start 2025 at -310 (bet $310 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting many fireworks at State Farm Stadium, placing the over/under at 43.5 points for the clash. This is available at -110 on either side of the mark (bet $110 to win $100).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers at Cardinals prediction for Week 2

As previously stated, things don't look too promising for the Panthers. Questions are already being asked, and fingers are already being pointed. Backs are against the wall, so a rousing effort is needed from everyone to get things trending in the right direction.

Canales is eager to see some resolve from his players. Whether they are capable of rising to the challenge is another matter. Stopping the run is key, but dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner represent a formidable obstacle to overcome.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and stud tight end Trey McBride need to be contained. Bryce Young must counteract an explosive Arizona defense and not get baited by All-Pro safety Budda Baker. And the Panthers must do all this on the road.

Prediction: Panthers loss

The Panthers should improve; that's not exactly a high bar. But it's hard to predict anything other than another defeat based on Carolina's first outing of the campaign.

