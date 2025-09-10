Panthers only needed one week for painful reality to destroy expectations

Dave Canales could not have envisioned a worse start to the Carolina Panthers' 2025 campaign. Any momentum they carried from the previous season dissipated into thin air. A disappointing defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars also left the head coach explaining the team's failings to impatient owner David Tepper.

The conversation between the Panthers’ owner and coach will remain behind closed doors. Canales did not shed light on what was said. One would have to imagine a conversation about the Panthers’ quarterback sat atop their agenda.

Bryce Young appeared to be at odds with his coach. He was flustered and visibly frustrated. His emotions culminated in a sideline tantrum after a controversial play call on fourth down.

Carolina Panthers need Dave Canales and Bryce Young to get on the same page

Canales looked to console the third-year signal caller, but ultimately felt the situation was out of his control.

"We had good matchups. We had what we wanted; we just have to execute it and Bryce and I had that conversation. He liked the call. We had guys in good matchups and we just got to execute." Dave Canales via Yahoo Sports

The play was a microcosm of the game. Young was not the only player to blame, but he is the most vital to their success. Canales repeatedly came back to the execution element of their disastrous performance levels. The Panthers' offense was supposed to be the strength of the team. It was dismantled by the Jaguars' defense.

The relationship between Young and the second-year head coach was thought to be mended. In a league abundant with quarterback-friendly coaches, the two were supposed to show improved camaraderie in their second season together.

The truth is, Canales and Young still seem to be at loggerheads. The main casualty has been the pre-snap operation, which was a circus in Week 1. The Alabama product looked rushed as the play clock dwindled, something both took accountability for.

"We have the information we need to get the hot routes right, to get the protection right but it’s those critical 5 or 6 seconds. It’s everything for us to play at the line of scrimmage and get to the right looks." Dave Canales via Charlotte Observer

Canales feels he can get the play in faster. But ultimately, Young is responsible for what happens at the line of scrimmage.

Last season, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft appeared to improve down the stretch. After many wrote the Heisman Trophy winner off, analysts had new and improved expectations. However, the cerebral quarterback known for his football IQ was clearly rattled at EverBank Stadium.

This will be a long week for the coach and quarterback. The good news is it could have been a lot worse, and the season is still in its infancy.

