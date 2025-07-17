Panthers are quietly watching this former breakout pick closer than ever

It's been three seasons for Ikem Ekwonu with the Carolina Panthers so far. A true breakout campaign hasn't arrived as yet, but there were signs during the previous campaign that it might not be long in the offing.

And the Panthers' brass will be quietly watching his progress for more reasons than one.

Ekwonu went into the 2024 campaign on the hot seat, and the left tackle put himself there. The former first-round selection admitted to not taking things seriously enough in Year 2. He got complacent and didn't put in the hard yards needed to excel. It was a damning self-assessment and a real wake-up call about what's required for sustainable success in the pros.

This brought a positive response from Ekwonu, which was the most important thing. There remain some flaws in pass protection, and he gives up way too many penalties, but the strides made couldn't be ignored.

Ikem Ekwonu needs more to warrant lucrative Carolina Panthers extension

Second-year general manager Dan Morgan's heavy investments in the offensive line interior with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis paid off. This gave Carolina's tackles some added security, which benefited Ekwonu more than anybody.

He was a crushing force against the run with a more determined attitude to get his career back on track. Simply put, this was exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they took him at No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Picking up Ekwonu's fifth-year option was a no-brainer. However, the Panthers were also right to hold off from giving the North Carolina State product a bumper new contract extension.

Ekwonu needs to prove that last season's upward trajectory wasn't fleeting. He needs to stack good seasons before more financial rewards arrive. Confidence is high, but it counts for nothing if it cannot be built upon.

That's the challenge facing Ekwonu in 2025. The physical attributes were never in question. Even so, he's not an inexperienced player anymore. This is Year 4, and the mistakes he got a pass for before won't be tolerated now.

The Panthers' offensive line went from an ongoing frustration to the team's biggest strength last season. Ekwonu's growth played a part, but more is needed to get generational wealth from Morgan and Brandt Tilis next spring.

This is all the motivation Ekwonu should need to flourish. And if he can put together a genuine breakout campaign, the Panthers will be only too happy to pay up accordingly.

Anything less, and it'll be another waiting game for Ekwonu heading into the final year of his deal.

