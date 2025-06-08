Ikem Ekwonu drawing breakout buzz ahead of projected minicamp takeover

Preparations will be gathering pace for the Carolina Panthers with mandatory minicamp on the immediate horizon. One improving player was tipped to showcase his immense athletic credentials in a more intense environment.

It's amazing the difference a year can make. Ikem Ekwonu went into the 2024 campaign firmly on the hot seat after admitting that complacency crept into his approach as an NFL sophomore. Now, he looks capable of solidifying the left tackle spot for the next decade with another leap forward.

Ekwonu responded to adversity better than even the brightest optimist envisaged. The Panthers' hefty investments along the offensive line interior helped tremendously, and the blocking concepts were much better suited to his strengths. It wasn't perfect, especially from a pass protection standpoint, but everything is pointing up for the North Carolina State graduate.

Ikem Ekwonu tipped to explode at Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp

Jacob Infante from Pro Football Network is anticipating Ekwonu to make further improvements. The analyst also wants to see the former first-round pick assert this dominance during Carolina's mandatory minicamp in the coming days.

"The Carolina Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Ikem Ekwonu in April. To those who might not have paid much attention to the team last year, that might come as a surprise. Though Ekwonu struggled early in his NFL career, he leveled out in 2024. He ranked 11th among 140 eligible tackles with an 80.5 PFF run-blocking grade. Carolina has him under contract through 2026, but another strong year this season could earn him a massive extension." Jacob Infante

This is the best possible outcome. Something that could lay the table for a massive payday along the way.

Ekwonu had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers this offseason. This was richly deserved after some notable improvements. But to get a bumper long-term deal, more is needed.

The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft cannot adopt the same attitude that caused his regression in Year 2. Ekwonu must keep his foot on the gas and standards high. He should be fully aware of what happens when focus is lost. Last season was good, but this will count for nothing if it cannot be built upon.

Ekwonu has the physical scope to be a dominant force. He's already reached that level as a run blocker. If his pass sets become more consistent and the penalties come down, the Panthers have a franchise cornerstone on their hands.

What comes next is down to Ekwonu. But there's a growing sense that the light has finally come on en route to a prosperous career in Carolina.

