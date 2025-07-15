Panthers reject is already bamboozling new team with offseason fool's gold

There weren't many tears shed among Carolina Panthers fans when general manager Dan Morgan released Miles Sanders this offseason. And the running back is already offering his customary offseason fool's gold to his new employers.

Sanders was a big-money signing who never came close to meeting expectations. His two seasons in Carolina were littered with injury problems and poor performances. The former second-round pick was outperformed by Chuba Hubbard, which made him an afterthought in 2024 when healthy.

Morgan went in a different direction this offseason, signing Rico Dowdle in free agency and spending a fourth-round pick on Trevor Etienne. Sanders found a new home quickly with the Dallas Cowboys, and he's reportedly off to a promising start in his quest to silence some increasing doubters.

Miles Sanders making his presence felt in Dallas after Carolina Panthers exit

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer singled out Sanders for special praise, highlighting his well-rounded skill set as something that can help Dallas become more competitive next season. Of course, this is something Panthers fans have heard too many times over the last two years with no real substance attached.

"Miles has been great as well. I don't know why anyone would be surprised by Miles' ability. Having been in the division and playing against Miles when he was in Philadelphia, you talk about a guy that's a home-run threat, a guy that's got incredible ability to hurt you running, catching out of the backfield, all that stuff. Very smart, very bright. All of the backs have been that way." Brian Schottenheimer via CBS Sports

Sanders always left a good impression during the summer. When the time came to make his presence felt by putting up big numbers in the regular season, that's where the Penn State product fell way short in Carolina.

Whether Sanders can turn the tide in Dallas remains to be seen. He's got competition for playing time with Javonte Williams and rookie Jaydon Blue also joining the NFC East club this offseason. Staying healthy is paramount. After that, it's all about grasping whatever opportunities come his way.

Everyone is moving on. Sanders is embracing a fresh start, and the Panthers have a three-headed monster in the backfield who could become among the league's best if everything meets their billing. This could be a win-win for all parties, but that depends on whether the veteran can fight back in the face of significant adversity.

What comes next is down to Sanders. But the Panthers won't be watching his progress with any sort of regret attached, that's for sure.

