Panthers' Bryce Young subtly blamed for veteran flop (and fans aren’t buying it)

Miles Sanders was a major flop following his big-money move to the Carolina Panthers in 2023 free agency. One NFL analyst suggested there was a laughable reason behind his failings.

The Panthers moved on from Sanders as expected this offseason, with one year remaining on his deal. Dan Morgan had seen enough, and the Pro Bowler was made surplus to requirements in favor of a fresh direction. And no fan was complaining about it.

Sanders found work quickly. The former second-round pick out of Penn State signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, returning him to the NFC East. This, of course, is where he was so successful with the Philadelphia Eagles. It also represents a good landing spot to generate significant involvement after things fizzled out in Carolina.

Bryce Young blamed for Miles Sanders' demise with Carolina Panthers

Garrett Podell from CBS Sports placed a microscope on Sanders' outlook in Dallas. Among his musings, the analyst suggested that quarterback Bryce Young's struggles were a big reason why the backfield threat never got going with the Panthers when big things were expected.

"He signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers in 2023 but was released from the deal after struggling to catch on with former No. 1 pick Bryce Young going through growing pains in his transition to the NFL. [Miles] Sanders produced just 637 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 104 carries in 27 games played the last two seasons." Grant Podell

Young didn't play well until the second half of 2024. That's a common perception that no fan would disagree with. But to label any blame his way for Sanders' lack of production is missing the point entirely.

Sanders was brought in to smooth Young's transition. Injuries and poor production mean this never came to reality. Had it not been for Chuba Hubbard's surge into a core foundational piece, things would have looked a lot worse.

Hubbard also took a not-so-subtle swipe at Sanders' locker room attitude, claiming the running back room was a lot more comfortable to be in these days. Players who don't buy in aren't going to last long under this regime. The veteran found that out to his cost.

Things are looking up for Young. The Panthers threw their weight behind the signal-caller this offseason, keeping the offensive line intact and adding some outstanding pass-catchers to the ranks. Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne have joined Hubbard in the backfield, which represents a significant upgrade on anything Sanders ever brought to the table.

As for Sanders? He's looking to galvanize his career with the Cowboys. And it might just be his final chance to prolong his NFL journey.

