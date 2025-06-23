Panthers risk major regret as analyst tips exiled star for breakout year

Brian Burns couldn't get the money he was looking for from the Carolina Panthers. His trade to the New York Giants didn't quite go according to plan initially, but one NFL analyst believes that's about to change.

The Panthers missed Burns last season. They had no explosive pass-rushing threat without him. While his ability against the run was often frustrating, one cannot deny that his ability to wreak havoc was lacking from those who were tasked with filling the void.

Carolina's relationship with Burns soured over his contract. The previous regime turned down a trade package from the Los Angeles Rams that included two first-round picks and more, yet they were unwilling to pay him the going rate. Dan Morgan couldn't mend the fences and settled for much less from the Giants.

Former Carolina Panthers star Brian Burns tipped to take NFL by storm in 2025

Marc Ross from NFL.com thinks Burns is going to take off in 2025. The analyst highlighted the Giants' decision to take Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall in the draft as a big reason why opportunities to return to his Pro Bowl-caliber standards should be plentiful.

"[Brian] Burns played well in his first season in New York, registering 8.5 sacks, 66 QB pressures and a career-high 71 tackles while forming a solid pass-rushing duo with Dexter Lawrence (nine sacks). But I guarantee the two-time Pro Bowler's production will vastly increase with Abdul Carter's arrival. Burns will surely face his share of double-teams, but he should regularly feast when presented with one-on-one matchups, leading me to think a double-digit sack and Pro Bowl campaign are on tap for the seventh-year pro." Marc Ross

Burns is being paid like an elite-level pass-rusher. He counts $17.75 million against the Giants' salary cap in 2025. This skyrockets to $34.75 million in 2026 and $36.5 million over the final two years of his deal. That raises expectations that must be met.

The Giants have a potentially prolific front on paper. Dexter Lawrence II is arguably the league's most prolific nose tackle. Burns, Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are a dynamic trio capable of causing nightmares for opposing offensive lines. The G-Men have issues elsewhere, but their defensive front seven should keep them mildly competitive.

As for the Panthers? They've given their edge-rushing unit a much-needed injection of youthful exuberance. Patrick Jones II arrived in free agency. Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. That should help, but getting off to a strong start is crucial.

And who knows, if everything goes better than expected, the team's mismanagement of Burns will finally become a distant memory that everyone can move on from for good.

