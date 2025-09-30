Panthers' rookie class is ahead of schedule at the quarter mark

Four games into 2025, the Carolina Panthers’ rookie class looks like a tale of two sides. On offense, the newcomers are fueling hope and a sense of identity. On defense, the learning curve has been steeper.

First-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been everything Carolina hoped for and more. He’s already the offense’s go-to target, leading the team in catches and big plays while handling a heavy workload.

His size, contested catch skills, and timing have made him a challenge for defenses and a stabilizer for an offense still finding its footing. Defenses have to respect him vertically, which has opened space underneath for others.

Carolina Panthers must lean on their rookie class more for inspiration

McMillan hasn’t carried the rookie banner alone. Fourth-round running back Trevor Etienne has flashed as a change-of-pace option. Tight end Mitchell Evans is starting to find his feet, and he looked capable of handling increased duties against the New England Patriots.

Dave Canales’ scheme has helped maximize rookie strengths with quick reads, motion, and spacing. In turn, those fresh legs have given the offense badly needed juice.

Beyond the stat sheet, the impact is cultural. The rookies have injected confidence and an edge into a team that has been searching for an identity. Dan Morgan’s long-term plan suddenly appears to be arriving ahead of schedule.

However, the defensive rookies tell a different story.

Second-round pass rusher Nic Scourton has rotated in, but consistent pressures and impact plays have been scarce as he currently has zero sacks. The group’s struggles were glaring in Week 4, when the defense got picked apart as the Patriots dropped 42 on them.

Some of that is expected; rookie defenders often need more time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the NFL. But Carolina’s lack of steady pressure and occasional blown assignments have magnified the problem. The unit has yet to complement what the offense is building.

The offense needs to keep broadening McMillan’s role while gradually integrating the rest of the rookie class — a process that looks set to continue with fellow rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally expected to make his debut in Week 5.

The defense, meanwhile, must simplify, lean on its veterans, and give young players clear roles that allow their athleticism to shine through.

At the quarter mark, this class already looks like a foundation piece, at least on one side of the ball. If the defense catches up, Carolina won’t just have rookies ahead of schedule. They’ll have a core capable of accelerating the rebuild.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis