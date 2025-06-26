Panthers rookie duo backed by NFL analyst to explode into starring roles

Dan Morgan placed a lot of faith in his young players last season. Dave Canales formed a developmental coaching staff, so this was always the preferred route. Expect the same trend to continue this time around.

One NFL analyst placed the spotlight on two incoming rookies he believes could play key roles for the franchise next season if everything goes smoothly over Carolina's upcoming training camp. And make no mistake, this represents the best-case scenario for the team.

Nobody expected the Panthers to sit on their hands in pursuit of defensive improvements this offseason. Last season's embarrassment was the wake-up call Morgan needed to invest heavily. That didn't stop during the draft, with the general manager trading up twice on Day 2 for two gifted yet overlooked edge rushers.

Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen can impact Carolina Panthers' rotation immediately

The chance to go up for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen was too good to turn down. Morgan had them rated much higher than the positions in which they were taken. It's early days, but it already looks like the Panthers might have a highly productive duo on their hands.

Mason Cameron from Pro Football Focus will be among those watching their progress closely when things get more intense this summer. The analyst believes the impressive potential Scourton and Umanmielen showed in college could be enough to surge above the likes of Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum quicker than initially anticipated. But leaving no doubt at camp is crucial.

"After a heavy offseason investment in the defensive line, several starting roles are up for grabs, with the edge rusher spot shaping up to be the most intriguing competition. The Panthers’ 24.4% pressure rate in 2024 ranked last in the NFL, prompting them to sign Pat Jones II and draft a pair of promising Day 2 prospects in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. While Jones figures to play a meaningful role, the spotlight will be on the rookies, who flashed high-end potential in college." Mason Cameron

Scourton and Umanmielen are athletically gifted. There are some flaws to work out, but the Panthers have Wonnum and Jones to pick up the slack until they're fully ready. This strength in depth wasn't evident anywhere on defense last season, which prevented Ejiro Evero from adjusting accordingly when things began to unravel.

If the Panthers can generate pressure consistently with this foursome, however they are used, that'll be a game-changer. If Carolina's defensive front becomes more impactful against the run, improvements should arrive relatively quickly.

Watching how Scourton and Umanmielen perform at camp and when preseason reps come their way will provide a broader indication of what they might be capable of in Year 1. But don't be surprised if both force the issue to secure prominent reps right out of the gate.

