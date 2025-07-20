Panthers rookie sleeper sets the bar high (and the hype is building)

Jimmy Horn Jr. was the Carolina Panthers' final selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that hasn't prevented the sixth-round wide receiver from setting some lofty expectations.

There's a growing sense that Horn can make a bigger impact than most initially anticipated. The former Colorado standout got off to an incredible start over Carolina's offseason program, putting his blend of elusiveness and explosiveness to good use. He caught the eye in the most positive way imaginable, but training camp will provide a broader perspective about what the wideout might be capable of in Year 1.

It's a crowded wide receiver room, so the Panthers have the luxury of bringing Horn along gradually if they feel more development is needed. At the same time, head coach Dave Canales and his staff will give the pass-catcher every chance to carve out a prominent role for himself.

And if he impresses enough, the Panthers won't hesitate to get him heavily involved.

Jimmy Horn Jr. sets high expectations before Carolina Panthers rookie campaign

That's the expectation Horn is placing on himself. He made that abundantly clear during an appearance on Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe. And he's going to be prepared for anything the Panthers throw at him in Year 1 of his professional career.

"For my on-field goals, when I catch my first NFL pass, I want to start from there and get a minimum of 250 yards. Zero drops, perfect the route tree and score my first NFL touchdown, and make sure I'm in that (wide receiver) rotation. Mentally, I just want to be prepared for whatever comes my way." Jimmy Horn Jr. via SI

This is the correct attitude to have. Horn hasn't come to make up the numbers. He wants to prove he belongs. He's eager to prove those who wrote him off wrong. Whether that's as part of the receiver rotation or in the kick return game, the first-year pro has the self-belief and focus needed to flourish.

That's only going to help the Panthers. The more options Canales and quarterback Bryce Young have in the passing game, the better. Horn could offer a different dynamic with his versatility and ability to generate yards after the catch. Some concentration issues need to be ironed out, but he's coachable enough to make improvements quickly.

Horn will be a player for fans to monitor closely at camp and whatever involvement comes his way in the preseason. If everything goes as expected, don't be surprised if the rookie generates his fair share of targets when competitive action arrives.

