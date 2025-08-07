Panthers rookie under analyst microscope could ignite a breakout revolution

If the Carolina Panthers want to legitimately become a surprise package and possibly contend for the NFC South in 2025, they need to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. And the team is quietly confident that their two prized rookies can spearhead a renaissance in this crucial area of the field.

One NFL analyst placed the microscope firmly on Nic Scourton as the second-round pick looks to buck an overlooked trend around the league.

There were eyebrows raised when the Panthers ignored defensive reinforcements at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead. Dan Morgan alleviated those fears quickly, trading up twice on Day 2 for Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

NFL analyst believes Nic Scourton can be catalyst for Carolina Panthers' defensive change

Scourton's been on and off the practice field through injury this summer. The Panthers are taking things slowly, so it'll be interesting if the Texas A&M product gets any preseason reps. If he does, Josh Edwards from CBS Sports believes he'll be a player to watch, especially considering how difficult it is to find productive pass-rushers outside of the first round.

"Pass rush has been a particularly bereft unit, but the infusion of youngsters Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton could be a catalyst for change. Scourton was once regarded as a likely first-round prospect, but a transfer from Purdue to Texas A&M led to a new body type and a new role -- neither of which benefited his stock. If he is able to tap back into his time with the Boilermakers, Scourton has the potential to become an X-factor. Prior to last year, 75% of All-Pro edge rushers had been first-round picks over a five-year period. It is difficult to find difference makers at that position beyond the first round." Josh Edwards

The Panthers thought enough of Scourton to swap four picks with the Denver Broncos and move up. He was perhaps mismanaged with the Aggies, but he's been sharp and looks confident aside from the nagging health problems.

Carolina isn't expecting him to be the second coming of Micah Parsons or Julius Peppers. They have a solid veteran pair in Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum to pick up the slack initially. Scourton and Umanmielen will occupy rotational roles, but they will play. And this possible embarrassment of riches is a far cry from what Ejiro Evero had at his disposal last time around.

Scourton is young, coachable, and has every athletic gift imaginable. He's nowhere near the finished product, so there will be some expected growing pains throughout the campaign. At the same time, don't be surprised if the physically gifted edge force puts everything together much sooner than expected.

Whether that'll be enough to turn the All-Pro tide is debatable. But it would give the Panthers' chances of long-term defensive resurgence an untold amount of good.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis