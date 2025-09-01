Panthers' rushing game finds new life after massive offseason overhaul

The Carolina Panthers have always been a run-first team. Even in the pass-centric days of the modern NFL, there is some evidence to support this style of play still being successful.

Carolina's running back unit looks much improved from the 2024 campaign. But it became painfully clear that Chuba Hubbard could not do it all alone. The Panthers did not want to find themselves in the same position as they did with Christian McCaffrey, where one player participated in almost every single snap.

The front office has remedied this through free agency and the draft.

Carolina Panthers have much-needed balance in their running back room

Trevor Etienne, while not putting up eye-opening numbers, was certainly effective over three college seasons. He started for some very solid programs over that time and showed enough to be selected in the fourth round.

Etienne is a one-cut runner. The rookie rusher loves to make that first cut at the line, catch defenders on the back foot, and run right by them as they try to recover. Something that complements the more straightforward style of Hubbard.

The Panthers also brought in Rico Dowdle from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. This was a shocking twist when most thought he would get extended after going over 1,000 rushing yards.

If you give Dowdle space, good things happen. The team does not need another starting running back; what they need is someone to complement and make up for Hubbard's shortcomings.

Hubbard has never been a pass-catching back, no matter how much the Panthers have tried to develop this talent. That is simply not where the starting rusher thrives. That's why Dowdle can be a key asset if schemed correctly.

While the Panthers' offensive line is returning all of its starters and made great strides in 2024, there is still no question that it needs some solidification before being called one of the league's best. And that is where the rubber meets the road for the performance of this ground attack this season.

If the Panthers cannot fully solidify themselves and take control of the line enough to build the gaps necessary, there is not much hope for any kind of massive contribution from Dowdle or Etienne. They both need that space to make their cuts and fully tap into their shifty nature. If they don't get it, that could be a problem.

Without those gaps, it just might be a rude awakening for Dowdle on just how green the grass was in Dallas and a welcome to the NFL moment for Etienne.

There is definitely room for optimism for Carolina's running backs this season, but Panthers fans have been disappointed by expectations before.

