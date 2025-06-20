Panthers' savior returns just in time to spark defensive resurrection

Dan Morgan made strengthening the defense his biggest priority this offseason. The Carolina Panthers endured constant hardship in this critical area throughout the 2024 campaign. It was the only realistic approach to give Ejiro Evero a fighting chance of being more competitive.

The new signings and draft picks should help greatly. However, nothing is more important to Carolina's plans than Derrick Brown's return to health.

Brown was sorely missed last season. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, and the Panthers didn't have the options available to compensate for such a monumental departure.

This was also frustrating for Brown. He'd broken the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen in 2023, which got him a lucrative contract extension along the way. Although his immense momentum was derailed, all signs point to the former first-round pick getting back in time for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Derrick Brown's return could revolutionize Carolina Panthers' defensive outlook

The Auburn product is practicing, albeit in a limited capacity. Brown is working hard to regain strength and fitness. He's also set his sights on full participation in Carolina's training camp, although that situation will be monitored closely by the medical and coaching staff throughout.

Dalton Wasserman from Pro Football Focus highlighted Brown's return as something that could make or break Carolina's defensive renaissance in 2025. If he gets back to his old form quickly, the analyst is confident Evero's unit can restore pride after hitting some unwanted historical milestones in 2024.

"Carolina’s defense was futile last season in many facets, but the unit played at a historically poor level against the run. Part of that stemmed from star defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1. Brown placed second among all interior defenders in 2023 with an elite 90.0 PFF run-defense grade. His presence in the middle makes the entire unit better. The Panthers acquired several pieces on the defensive line to improve their run defense, but Brown’s return to his 2023 form would make the biggest impact." Dalton Wasserman

Much will depend on whether Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III meet expectations. If they can, and Brown also reminds the world why he was one of the league's rising stars this time last year, the Panthers won't be a pushover anymore.

That's going to make life easier for everybody.

Morgan focused his significant investments on the trenches, and rightfully so. But if Brown returns to the player he was, and there's nothing to suggest that isn't possible, it'll be like having another new signing.

There's a steely determination from Brown's perspective. Watching Carolina's defense crumble without him stung last season. However, it's only increased his resolve to get back and help his teammates out of a concerning slump.

Brown is a dominant figure on and off the field. Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off upon receiving the all-clear.

