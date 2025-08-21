Panthers' secondary may be the scariest unit nobody talks about

The Carolina Panthers have the third-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, yet it’s the moves made on the margins that question the heights this secondary could reach.

The defense was historically bad, so it is easy to overlook the sparse bright spots. Still, general manager Dan Morgan worked his magic to bring in guys for cheap that outplayed their value in 2024.

No one expected Mike Jackson Sr. and undrafted free agent Demani Richardson to play 98 percent and 78% of snaps when activated. Moves like those help teams make unexpected leaps. Carolina looks to be in line for one.

Carolina Panthers have quietly built a potentially dynamic secondary, but there are still unknowns

The brightest diamond the Panthers have found this summer is Corey Thornton. It is so rare to see rookies come into the NFL and look the same, if not better, than they did on their college tape. Those scenarios grow increasingly slimmer later in the draft.

Thornton is in uncharted territory. Getting first team reps after a strong minicamp is unheard of for a guy who did not hear his name called. Starting preseason games with the ones and being the best player in coverage is unprecedented.

The Louisville product secured an 84.2 coverage grade, ranking sixth amongst all rookies during the preseason. Thornton made plays against the run, covered route runners, bigger bodies, speedsters, and even tight ends. He's done it all.

If the same trend continues, Thornton could be starting at some point in 2025.

Chau Smith-Wade has coaches raving about his improvements. Morgan went on record saying he finds it hard to imagine the second-year pro leaving the field.

The 2024 fifth-round pick has reportedly become a vocal leader during training camp and is expected to take a much-needed leap. Smith-Wade is not a future superstar based on his rookie year. But if he can be above average in the nickel, the Panthers will have a high floor.

Morgan's sound recruitment doesn't end in the cornerback room. Rookie safety Lathan Ransom wants to detonate on ball carriers and blockers flying around the field. He looks to be Carolina's new enforcer, following in the footsteps of Kurt Coleman and Eric Reid.

What has impressed most is how well Ransom looked in coverage. He posted a 73.0 and 71.0 overall Pro Football Focus grades in the first two preseason games. If he can become reliable against the pass and keep his same aggressive mentality, fans could see a playmaker develop quickly.

Richardson stepped in and played just as well as the veterans as a rookie, only allowing one touchdown and getting a clutch interception versus the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the year in a horrible spot, allowing 104 receiving yards to Drake London, but before that, he only allowed 137 yards in seven games.

With a year in the system and a full offseason in Carolina, Jackson could improve significantly after getting a new deal. If not, all the Panthers need is the veteran to replicate his play from last year. With an improved defensive front seven, he will look better by proxy alone.

Horn and free-agent signing Trevon Moehrig are expected to be the stars they are paid to be. If one or two of these guys can surprise Carolina’s secondary, it could see this unit carry the entire defense this time around.

