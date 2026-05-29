Panthers should want no part of mystery TE fix after latest trade buzz

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently named the Carolina Panthers among the potential trade suitors for tight end Cole Kmet, whose future with the Chicago Bears is under a cloud. He may not be available, but some sections of the fan base on social media were intrigued by the possibility in a perceived area of weakness.

However, the reality should be very different than the speculation.

Kmet has been a solid enough performer throughout his career, though his influence has waned in recent seasons. He's played second fiddle to Colston Loveland since he was drafted No. 10 overall in 2025. The Bears also drafted Sam Roush at No. 69 this year, which only raised rumors about the veteran's future.

Carolina Panthers should be thinking bigger than potential Cole Kmet trade

The Panthers have many unknowns at tight end. Still, they should want no part of trading for Kmet if Chicago becomes receptive to offers.

Carolina seems content with what it has already, which is a contentious issue. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, Tommy Tremble, and James Mitchell don't exactly scream stability or productivity, but it's also clear that the Panthers are not ready to give up on this quartet.

While the compensation wouldn't exactly be steep for Kmet, there's no telling whether he can regain the confidence needed to become a focal point. General manager Dan Morgan isn't exactly known for giving up draft capital to trade for veteran players either. Considering this could potentially be a short-term rental for one season, it goes against everything the front-office leader has stood for since taking the job.

Kmet is under contract for two more seasons in Chicago. His money is pretty manageable this season, but with a cap hit of $15.42 million in 2027, the Panthers may not be willing to pay without outstanding numbers.

They have $1.83 million in projected cap space next year. With quarterback Bryce Young set for a megabucks contract extension if the desired progress arrives, things are about to get a lot more complicated for Morgan and Brandt Tilis.

Rumors and projections are always flying about at this time of year. Even so, the smart money still points to Morgan trusting in the tight end options available. If it doesn't work out, finding a long-term solution in free agency or the draft next year becomes one of Carolina's top priorities.

Of course, nothing can be dismissed. This is the NFL, where the unbelievable happens almost every day. But even though the Panthers have taken things up a notch this spring, trading for Kmet doesn't look like the trade that would move the needle all that much.

And that's precisely what the Panthers have sought this offseason.