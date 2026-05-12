Panthers somehow walked away with 2 of the 'best values' in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have earned solid remarks for their 2026 NFL Draft haul. However, they may have impressively done their best work on Day 3, according to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.

Using his colleague at The Athletic's (subscription required) renowned prospect encyclopedia, Dane Brugler's "The Beast," Baumgardner highlighted this year's "best value picks by position." Carolina was one of a handful of teams with multiple players spotlighted, thanks to their two fifth-round choices, center Sam Hecht and safety Zakee Wheatley.

Evidently, Hecht and Wheatley each came off the board to the Panthers much later than expected. They were each in Brugler's top-100 prospect rankings, though the Panthers snagged them with the 144th and 151st overall selections, respectively, which drew Baumgardner's attention.

Panthers’ Sam Hecht, Zakee Wheatley named 2 of the ‘best values’ of 2026 NFL Draft

Baumgardner appears to be a fan of both of Carolina's newcomers, and it’s easy to see why. They’re productive, experienced and hard-nosed guys who have the skills to develop into core pieces in due course. Here’s what the analyst said about Hecht specifically:

"A smart player who moves well laterally and has more power than you'd think, Hecht [6-foot-4, 303 pounds] has starter potential — possibly as a rookie," Baumgardner wrote. "He did not commit a penalty last season, and despite size concerns, he was one of the more durable linemen in college football, with 25 straight starts to close his career."

By the sound of it, the Panthers might’ve quietly discovered a hidden gem in Hecht. The Kansas State product has the makings of an instant-impact contributor. He can challenge veteran free-agent addition Luke Fortner to replace Cade Mays, who left Carolina to join the Detroit Lions in free agency this offseason.

Then there’s Wheatley. The Panthers were seemingly lucky to be able to land him when they did. He’s a versatile defensive back with an intriguing combination of size, range and physicality, as Baumgardner expressed.

“A jumbo safety who is quicker than fast, Wheatley [6-foot-3, 203 pounds] has the size to be a potential box hybrid and the body fluidity to play either safety spot in the NFL — despite having less-than-desirable speed," Baumgardner stated. "If he can become a more consistent tackler, Wheatley could be a real difference-maker."

Hecht has already received praise from Panthers head coach Dave Canales, and the buzz surrounding Wheatley is mounting. Their strong first impression further validates Baumgardner's analysis.