Panthers' Zakee Wheatley already turning heads without playing a down

Zakee Wheatley landed on a list of Day 3 picks with the best shot at making an early impact, according to Alex Kay of The Bleacher Report. He joined a group that includes a cornerback who fell out of the first two rounds entirely and a wide receiver who won a national championship.

The Carolina Panthers moved up from No. 158 to No. 151, surrendering their No. 200 overall to the Miami Dolphins for the Penn State safety near the midpoint of the fifth round.

The numbers back the hype. Over his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Wheatley posted 170 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He allowed just 36 yards in coverage in 2025 alone, according to Pro Football Focus. Wheatley also didn't draw a single defensive penalty in college.

Zakee Wheatley has the tools Ejiro Evero needs to improve Carolina Panthers' defense

Wheatley described his own game simply: "I would describe my game as versatile, fluent. I like going sideline to sideline making plays."

The measurables match the production. At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, Wheatley brings size the Panthers' secondary can use. He played primarily as a free safety, where former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles used him in box and two-high looks. In Carolina, that versatility opens the door to a potential big nickel role as well.

Kay made it clear where Wheatley starts. He's a backup and special teamer to open the season, competing behind Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, and Lathan Ransom in a loaded safety room. However, there are real limitations to work through.

His tackling technique needs refinement. Wheatley can get beaten by blockers at the line and isn't as comfortable in man coverage as zone. His game dipped in 2025 after a strong 2024 campaign, and he opted out of Penn State's bowl game.

But Kay's take is worth sitting with: "Whether due to injuries or ineffectiveness from the players ahead of him on the depth chart, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Wheatley making a much larger impact in the back half of the season than at the start."

That's how these stories tend to go. The Panthers didn't trade up for a special teamer and nothing more. They spent capital because they saw a player with starting potential in a zone-heavy scheme, and zone-heavy is exactly what Carolina runs.

Wheatley's floor is a contributor. His ceiling, if the depth chart shifts at all, is a starting safety by midseason.