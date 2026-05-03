Zakee Wheatley momentum is real but Panthers insider isn't fully buying in yet

The Carolina Panthers' offseason training activities will gather pace in the weeks and months ahead. The franchise is coming off another impressive draft class that saw them attack the trenches and skill positions on both sides of the ball, raising the floor, adding competition, and long-term stability.

These enhancements come from the constant progress that general manager Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis have made to build a competitive team for years to come, with 2025 marking the start of what is hopefully a long-term run as a playoff contender in the NFC.

One selection that is making waves amongst Panthers fans is fifth-round pick Zakee Wheatley. Several draft experts are excited about his rookie aspirations heading into the season.

Carolina Panthers may give Zakee Wheatley time to develop behind Nick Scott

However, we must have an honest conversation about Wheatley and his expectations, and the local beat reporters in Carolina have set the stage for a nuanced discussion.

Wheatley was a player I was notoriously high on entering the NFL Draft, rated as a top-20 prospect and a potential target for the Panthers. While there will admittedly be some bias in this discussion, it is understandable that a player who was seen as a potential Day 2 pick before falling into Day 3.

In the latest episode of The Charlotte Observer's "Processing Blue" podcast, Panthers reporters Mike Kaye and Alez Zietlow had blunt observations toward the Wheatley selection, specifically when it comes to his short-term ability and long-term aspects.

Kaye specifically noted that he thinks veteran safety Nick Scott will start at post or free safety in 2026, not Wheatley, whom he views as a developmental player.

"I do think there's some development to be had. I do think that he is a guy that you should be excited about, but I also think you should have developmental expectations. Of the first 6 picks, I think he is very clearly a good developmental player who will be very good on special teams, who you'll see in occasional subpackages, but I don't see him as a guy who's going to start right away."

This is a fair assessment. There are some aspects of Wheatley's game that need some work, but I don't view them as significant detriments. The redshirt senior from Happy Valley has the experience, football intelligence, physicality, and playmaking ability to earn playing time.

Yet, the developmental aspect is fair. A fifth-round pick is selected in that range for a reason, no matter my views on the player, and Wheatley certainly has his flaws that must be corrected. The expectation should be that he sits behind Scott in 2026, according to Kaye, but not before making a push for playing time in training camp and preseason action.

"The coaching staff loves [Scott]. The front office hasn't done anything to solve that. And I think that was part of my qualm with the first three rounds, and why I can't be like, 'A plus'. I'm gonna say zero games [started in 2026] for Wheatley."

If Wheatley doesn't start a game this season, that's not a detriment to Morgan, Tilis, or the scouting department. Again, we're talking about long-term development for a fifth-round selection who is going to compete for meaningful repetitions this season.

The tape shows a player who can make impact plays and be in the right spots at the right time, regardless of how well he tested athletically. Wheatley is an intriguing player for numerous reasons and feels like a good fit in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit.

Even so, we should ease the expectations for the rookie safety who was a Day 3 draft pick. No late-round prospect should be expected to start immediately, and that goes for Wheatley as a short-term developmental piece and future starter.