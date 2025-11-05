Panthers spark buzz about future plans with stunning roster clue

The Carolina Panthers held firm at the 2025 trade deadline regarding potential incomings. That left some sections of the fan base disappointed, especially considering the team's recent resurgence. However, a recent revelation suggests that general manager Dan Morgan might have something else up his sleeve.

Morgan is a methodical roster builder. He's always thinking long-term within the confines of his plans to get the Panthers into contention. At the same time, the front-office leader acts with conviction when there is a worthwhile opportunity in front of him.

And something else might have cropped up that nobody saw coming.

Carolina Panthers are hosting Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit

According to Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are hosting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for a visit on Wednesday. He's played no football this season due to injury, but interest in the talented defensive back has ramped up after he got the all-clear to resume football activities.

Samuel, the son of former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, has visits scheduled with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Others are reportedly keen to speak to the player as well, so Morgan would be wise not to let him out of the building without an agreement in place if everything goes well.

At the peak of his powers, Samuel is an outstanding coverage presence. He spent the first four years of his professional career with the Los Angeles Chargers, and more than met expectations as a second-round pick. Unfortunately, any hope he had of getting a new deal from the AFC West club was dashed by a serious back injury that required surgery.

It's been a long, grueling road back for Samuel. He's missed a lot of football, so there's no telling how quickly he'd be able to contribute. However, the Florida State product is young enough at 26 years old to be considered a possible long-term option for the Panthers if they are suitably satisfied with his workout and overall demeanor.

The Panthers have Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade as their starting cornerback trio. That means Samuel would have the luxury of gradually getting back up to speed to help down the stretch and potentially next season, if everything goes well. It might come to nothing, but it's been a long time since Carolina was in a position to attract players like this — even if it's just for a meeting — at this stage of the campaign.

That's the most significant positive above all else, regardless of whether Samuel signs or not.