Panthers insider reveals what fans are figuring out about Dan Morgan

The Carolina Panthers were in a tricky spot heading into the 2025 trade deadline. They were coming off a monumental upset win over the Green Bay Packers, and fans wanted to see general manager Dan Morgan get aggressive in pursuit of providing the firepower needed to kick on over the second half of 2025.

That didn't materialize. Morgan didn't make any moves, opting to hold firm with the options available and hope it's enough to keep building steady momentum. Some fans didn't like it, but this was always the most likely scenario.

The Panthers are making encouraging progress in Year 2 under head coach Dave Canales. But they are not one shining new toy away from assuming their place at the NFL's top table.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Dan Morgan has earned the trust of fans

Joe Person of The Athletic echoed this sentiment. The Panthers insider claimed the franchise was still stuck in the halfway house. He also thought that Morgan had earned the benefit of the doubt regarding his thought process, given Carolina's impressive growth since assuming command.

"The Panthers currently exist in that gray space between unloading sought-after veteran players for draft picks and starting over, and kicking caution to the curb to go after that final piece. Fans who wanted the Panthers to ride the momentum from the Packers’ win by making a move Tuesday were disappointed with Morgan’s decision to stand pat. He has made seven trades — not counting draft-weekend moves up or down the board — since being promoted from assistant GM in 2024. The point being: Morgan has earned the benefit of the doubt in terms of having a feel for these things, even if it meant for an uneventful Tuesday." Joe Person

This is a fair assessment, and it's a scenario that all Panthers fans should have expected.

Morgan is not going to mortgage the franchise's future. He's eager to build through the draft. He values picks highly, which has allowed him to focus his primary financial investments on the trenches, as well as extensions for franchise cornerstones. That is the tried-and-true way to build a contender in the NFL.

It doesn't happen overnight, but it does happen. All it needs is patience, commitment, belief, and purpose. Morgan displayed all those characteristics as a player, and they have carried over into his ascent up the front-office ranks. And in all honesty, the results speak for themselves.

The Panthers are confident in staying the course with this current group, at least for the rest of 2025. What comes next will determine how Morgan attacks the 2026 offseason.