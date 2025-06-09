Panthers’ splashy signing tipped for stardom by AFC general manager

Dan Morgan made strengthening the defensive trenches his top priority in free agency. One AFC general manager believes the Carolina Panthers have an outstanding player on their hands with one notable signing.

The Panthers had to pivot slightly shortly after the legal tampering period began. It looked for a short time as if Morgan was going to pull off a significant coup with the signing of Milton Williams. Unfortunately, he got a massive financial commitment from the New England Patriots that Carolina was unwilling to match.

Morgan had a contingency plan in place and struck with conviction to get the acquisition rubber-stamped. Tershawn Wharton signed a three-year, $45.05 million deal that came with a $14.5 million signing bonus and $30.25 million guaranteed. He's expected to start opposite Derrick Brown on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front, and the lofty price tag demands an immediate return.

AFC general manager believes Carolina Panthers struck gold with Tershawn Wharton

Matt Verderame from Sports Illustrated spoke to an unnamed AFC general manager about Wharton. The front-office figure believes the lineman is going to be a big hit in Carolina, thanks in no small part to his pass-rushing capabilities and exceptional professionalism.

"Turk [Wharton] will be a good addition there. He’s a three-down defensive tackle who brings good interior rush value. He’s a pro. Good locker room guy with a championship pedigree." AFC general manager via SI

This is exactly what the Panthers are looking for. Evero's defense was too soft last season. They were lacking quality and paid a heavy price. Morgan recognized this and found the right reinforcements. Now, it's up to the coaching staff to mold this revamped group into a more competitive outfit.

Wharton will play a leading role in any success that comes Carolina's way on defense. He's coming off the best year of his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs and cashed in accordingly. Maintaining high standards without Chris Jones taking up the attention will be difficult, but it's also worth remembering that Brown was a Pro Bowl-caliber performer before getting hurt just one game into the 2024 campaign.

The Panthers seem suitably impressed by Wharton so far. It's a sentiment being echoed around the league. If this transitions into on-field production, Carolina will feel a genuine sense of vindication for its leap of faith.

