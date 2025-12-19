Panthers staring down a $15 million decision that will define their offseason

Nobody is looking too far ahead right now, unlike during the Carolina Panthers' recent seasons. Even so, general manager Dan Morgan will already be making plans on how best to take the franchise forward.

Morgan will have a good lay of the land by now. He'll know the Panthers are making encouraging strides, regardless of whether they win the NFC South. At the same time, their inconsistencies and roster flaws mean they are some way off the leading contenders.

That could all change with another encouraging offseason. And the Panthers are staring down a massive decision that could change everything.

Carolina Panthers should extend Rico Dowdle if they can, but only if the price is right

The Panthers signed running back Rico Dowdle to a bargain basement deal in free agency. Morgen revealed that he thought the former South Carolina playmaker would be out of his price range, but he was willing to take a prove-it deal. Based on how things have unfolded so far, it's been a mutually beneficial arrangement.

Dowdle bided his time. When he got the opportunity to flourish from a starting role, he took full advantage. He's well on pace for another 1,000-yard rushing season. He's also gained 259 receiving yards from 30 receptions, making him a legitimate dual-threat opposing defenses have to take seriously.

This got Dowdle's name on everyone's lips as a hot free-agent commodity next spring. Spotrac projects the backfield force to command an annual salary of $7.63 million on a two-year, $15.27 million deal. Not precisely chump change, but whether the Panthers want to pay yet another running back remains to be seen.

Morgan tied down Chuba Hubbard last season. The Panthers think highly of fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne, despite his role being limited to kick returns. Carolina is also getting 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks back from a torn ACL, which could be the deciding factor on whether Dowdle gets paid.

If the Panthers are satisfied with Brooks' recovery and future outlook, allocating funds to Dowdle may not be the wisest move. But if they believe the former Texas standout needs to be brought along more gradually, an extension becomes likelier.

Dowdle isn't concerned about that right now. He's firmly focused on getting the Panthers to their first NFC South title in a decade. What comes after that is out of his hands, but he's got the tape and the momentum to gain a much bigger payday next time around.

Whether that's in Carolina or elsewhere is the big question that nobody knows the answer to at the moment.