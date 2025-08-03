Panthers stir quiet buzz in blockbuster Micah Parsons trade speculation

Micah Parsons isn't happy with his contract stalemate with the Dallas Cowboys, handing in a trade request that hasn't been granted by the organization. And it didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to come up as a potential landing spot for the All-Pro edge rusher.

Parsons' desire to leave comes after another fumble of a franchise cornerstone's future by owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The billionaire didn't seem too bothered about it when speaking to the media, saying it's part of negotiations and fans shouldn't lose any sleep over it. This is the way he's done business, even if it costs him much more in the long run.

Teams around the league will be keeping a close eye on developments. The Cowboys won't entertain the notion of trading Parsons, even though he's more than willing to go elsewhere for his money. After all, he'll become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history regardless.

Carolina Panthers named among potential Micah Parsons trade suitors, just don't bank on it

Until something gets confirmed, the rumors will swirl. And Eric Edholm from NFL.com thought the Panthers could make a big swing for Parsons if Jones somehow became more receptive to offers.

"The Panthers allowed the most points in an NFL season (534) and could use all the defensive firepower possible. Even after drafting Day 2 pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen this April, [Micah] Parsons would immediately upgrade Carolina’s defense. GM Dan Morgan tried to take some big swings this offseason, ultimately missing out on landing WR DK Metcalf via trade and failing to sign DT Milton Williams, so you could see how a big fish such as Parsons might prompt Morgan to place a call to Dallas." Eric Edholm

This would be the biggest statement of intent imaginable. Unfortunately, the logistics just don't seem to match up, even if the Cowboys wanted to remove this problem from the equation (which they don't).

Someone with Parsons' credentials, coupled with the fact that he's just entering his prime, would command a king's ransom on the trade market. Two first-round picks and a player would be the floor. And it would take a whole lot more, given that Jones still has all the leverage.

The Panthers don't have the salary-cap space or spare draft resources to pull this off, although it wouldn't hurt to try in their quest to get back into the postseason. However, if recent history is any indication, the Cowboys will drag this out a little longer before finally giving Parsons what he wants.

Even if Jones makes things much more complicated than they need to be.

