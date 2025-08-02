Panthers just got a Julius Peppers-sized opportunity dropped in their laps

Dan Morgan spent lavish sums to strengthen the Carolina Panthers' defense this offseason. The general manager seems content with the options available, but he'll never stop looking at ways to improve the playing personnel.

And one shocking development around the league won't go unnoticed by anybody.

It's been a dramatic couple of days in the NFC East. This began with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, whose contract frustrations with the Washington Commanders resulted in the second-team All-Pro handing in a trade request.

Not to be outdone, edge rusher Micah Parsons adopted a similar approach, handing in a formal request to be moved to the Dallas Cowboys. This was a bombshell of epic proportions, and it probably provoked some strong discussions in front offices about what it might take to acquire him.

Carolina Panthers trading for Micah Parsons is a pipedream, but it wouldn't hurt to try

Parsons has been waiting for a market-resetting deal that hasn't arrived as yet. Dallas' erratic owner/general manager, Jerry Jones, is fumbling yet another contract situation with one of his franchise cornerstones. There was friction building with his agent, and comments in front of the media haven't exactly helped matters.

Now, Parsons has forced the issue. The Cowboys have no intention of trading the former first-round pick out of Penn State, but the lack of progress led to drastic action.

It's a textbook approach for Jones. He's adopted this method for years and never wavered, to his detriment. And it always ends up costing him more in the long run.

Parsons is going to get a contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. It's something he's earned after a phenomenal start to his pro career. And if Dallas doesn't want to pay him, 31 other teams would only be too happy to oblige.

Morgan might not think the Panthers are ready to go all-in for someone like Parsons just yet. He just traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Prncely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton. He signed Patrick Jones II in free agency. But none of these players compares.

If there is the slightest chance Parsons is available, the Panthers have to call. This is an elite game-wrecker just entering their prime. He'd instantly become the best pass-rusher Carolina's had since Julius Peppers. It won't be cheap, but putting in a call to find out one way or another wouldn't hurt.

It's unlikely to go any further. But for a player with Parsons' exceptional gifts, Morgan must make the effort.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis