Panthers strike it lucky as Commanders choose sentiment over substance

The Carolina Panthers' success was always going to come at a price.

Struggling teams around the league always look to the more successful franchises, picking off some talented coaches to potentially turn their fortunes around. It's been a long time since the Panthers were in such a position, so it's a testament to how far the project has come over the last two years.

That proved to be the case when the Washington Commanders requested permission to speak with Mike Bercovici about their vacant quarterbacks coach position. He's highly regarded in the building, working closely behind the scenes to help Bryce Young flourish. The fact that he was retained from Frank Reich's staff spoke volumes, and his reputation around the league is growing.

Carolina Panthers get a stroke of luck as the Commanders overlook Mike Bercovici

The Panthers were forming contingencies in the event Bercovici took his chances in Washington. As it turned out, Carolina got a good stroke of fortune as the Commanders leaned into the sentimental factor instead.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Commanders are hiring D.J. Williams as their next quarterbacks coach. He recently held the same position with the Atlanta Falcons and is the son of legendary former Washington quarterback Doug Williams, who remains an influential figure within the organization.

Williams being related to one of the franchise's greats mattered. He's got the experience, but upon further examination of Young's growth compared to Falcons' signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. this season, one could make a strong case for Bercovici being the strongest candidate. And that's without considering his previous relationship with Jayden Daniels from their time together at Arizona State.

Regardless, the Commanders' choice is the Panthers' gain. But don't be surprised if Bercovici gets more interviews as head coaching appointments are confirmed around the league.

Staffing positions will need to be filled, and he is an up-and-coming assistant with an extremely bright future. What's important for Carolina is having a succession plan in place if he decides to take his chances elsewhere.

That's all potentially to come. For now, the Panthers should move forward on the premise that Bercovici will be on hand to help Young develop further in Year 4 of his professional career. If the former Alabama standout takes his game to new heights in 2026, the assistant quarterbacks coach won't be the only one in demand.

Bercovici has been an underrated asset in Young's resurgence, and continuity is everything. Having him around — whether for another year or longer — can only be positive.