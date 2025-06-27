Panthers' surprise UDFA emerges as dark horse to disrupt depth chart

Places are still up for grabs across the Carolina Panthers' depth chart. And as is typically the case every year, unheralded players will come from nowhere to stake a bold claim for involvement.

Clues started to emerge over Carolina's offseason program. It's an install phase without the same intensity of training camp, but it's the first chance players get to impress. Any momentum they generate will stand them in good stead over the summer, which also features joint practices and preseason games to raise the measuring stick.

Undrafted free agents face a tough proposition. The Panthers are eager to reward those who prove their worth. While their margins for error might be finer, recent franchise history suggests they'll get a shot by impressing the primary decision-makers.

The Panthers brought several undrafted hopefuls into the fold with legitimate hopes of making the roster. Places on the practice squad remain more likely, but there's just no telling what could happen if everything goes better than anticipated in the coming months.

Jack Henderson has a shot to earn Carolina Panthers defensive reps this offseason

Team writer Darin Gantt believes Jack Henderson is one of them. He revealed that the standout safety has a chance to earn valuable reps. It's not the strongest position group, so there's nothing to suggest the former Minnesota star cannot force his way into the team's plans.

Henderson fits the profile of defensive backs within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system. He's aggressive and physical, playing with high-level instincts. He's got the size and length, which is matched by explosiveness and versatility. It's no surprise Carolina identified him as a high-priority target once the draft concluded.

The Panthers weren't alone in coveting Henderson. A $285,000 guarantee on his undrafted rookie deal, which is higher than most, was enough to get him on board. It also represents a supreme vote of confidence in his athletic attributes and the potential fit in Carolina.

Evero's safety room needs one of its young guns to step up. Tre'von Moehrig leads the way. But unless someone like Demani Richardson, Lathan Ransom, or maybe even Henderson comes to the fore, Dan Morgan will be forced to seek alternatives.

It's not a bad spot for Henderson to be in. All undrafted free agents want is a fair shot, and it looks like the big hitter is going to get that with the Panthers.

Whether he can take advantage of it is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.

