Panthers rookie Tet McMillan joins elite ranks with iconic Jordan deal

The Carolina Panthers believe they have a superstar on their hands in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. They are not alone in this opinion.

McMillan has high expectations on his shoulders as the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Panthers bypassed defensive needs to take a player they are convinced can help elevate quarterback Bryce Young. His exceptional hands, supreme body control, and his gift for making the ridiculous look simple only raise intrigue.

It's been a long time since the Panthers have had this sort of dynamic presence in the wide receiver room. McMillan has a swagger and self-confidence that's hard not to love. But don't let that fool you, the former Arizona standout is highly determined and aggressive in equal measure. That made Dan Morgan's decision an easy one when Carolina went on the clock.

Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan gets major boost with Jordan Brand deal

The gifted pass-catcher got another major stamp of approval before he's played a competitive down. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McMillan has signed a deal with the Jordan Brand. He's the only rookie from this draft class to receive the honor, which only whets the appetite more before his rookie exploits begin.

McMillan has the flair and brilliance that catch the eye. It's no wonder the Jordan Brand was so keen, which also follows in the footsteps of his new signal-caller for good measure.

Young also has a deal with the same company. He was one of only two quarterbacks at the time (2023) to be associated with the Jordan Brand, which is an exclusive club reserved for those with the prestigious production or the highest potential.

If they see something in McMillan, that's only going to help the Panthers. While a deal like this seems trivial, it should give the first-year pro with some added confidence entering his rookie campaign. And if it provides the spark that ignites him to lofty heights immediately, the better Carolina's chances will be.

All signs point to McMillan becoming a superstar. The Jordan Brand doesn't just invest in anybody. They have faith in the player, which is a sentiment echoed by the Panthers.

If McMillan reaches expectations, it's all systems go.

