Panthers trade idea would send former free-agent splash packing very soon

All hope is not lost for the Carolina Panthers just yet. But if their losing run continues, it could lead general manager Dan Morgan into drastic measures before the 2025 trade deadline.

This wouldn't be great for a team that harbored ambitions to become a challenger in the NFC South this season. Morgan is still rebuilding, so removing assets if no legitimate chance to compete arrives is something the front-office leader will consider if the right offers come along.

One NFL analyst believes edge rusher D.J. Wonnum could be among the more lively candidates to be removed from the equation.

Carolina Panthers could trade D.J. Wonnum if early-season struggles continue

Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report highlighted Wonnum's contract status, coupled with the additions of Day 2 rookie duo Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, as factors that could see the Panthers explore trade opportunities for the South Carolina product. He also thought there would be a market for the player, which could bring in a fourth-round pick when it's all said and done.

"The reality is that [D.J.] Wonnum is one of the better veterans on a Panthers defense in the midst of a rebuild. The 27-year-old is set to be a free agent in 2026, and the Panthers, if they continue to lose, could be in the market for a new coach and a new quarterback by then. Even if the Carolina starts to turn things around, moving Wonnum and opening more opportunities for rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen could make sense. Wonnum is an underrated difference-maker who should draw interest from multiple playoff hopefuls. The fifth-round pick and late-round swap the Browns got for Za'Darius Smith at last year's deadline should serve as the floor." Kristopher Knox

This seems like a long way off right now. The Panthers are confident things can trend upward, although their performances over the first two games haven't inspired much confidence among the fan base. But if this scenario doesn't come to fruition, Morgan must be ready to react accordingly.

Wonnum is still an integral part of the team's defense. He's productive as a pass-rusher and is holding his own much better against the run through two weeks. If this continues, he'll be looking for significant money next spring. And Morgan might not be willing to pay.

It's a wait-and-see scenario. The Panthers will be relying on Wonnum heavily, especially with Patrick Jones II now week-to-week with a hamstring issue. Scourton and Umanmielen will get more time on the field as the campaign goes on. How they perform could determine whether the veteran is expendable if Carolina's woes continue.

Time will tell on that, but it couldn't be completely ruled out if the Panthers' early freefall becomes something more concerning.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis