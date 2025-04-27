Panthers tug on fans' heartstrings with nostalgic undrafted free agent coup

Dan Morgan's second draft class was well-received by the media and analysts alike. The Carolina Panthers have a lot to prove next season, but the acquisitions made from the college ranks give head coach Dave Canales' men a fighting chance of attaining their first winning record under David Tepper's ownership.

No draft pick is a sure thing. Getting drafted is the easy part. Establishing themselves in a professional environment with grown men unwilling to give up their respective spots without a fight represents a different (and more testing) challenge entirely.

Morgan's work wasn't done there. He turned his attention to undrafted free agency to find unearthed diamonds who failed to hear their name called. And one name above all else tugged on the heartstrings of fans.

Carolina Panthers keep it in the family by signing Muhsin 'Moose' Muhammad III

Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network revealed that the Panthers signed wide receiver Muhsin 'Moose' Muhammad III to a deal. This is a full-circle moment for fans who watched his father play for the franchise during a glittering spell in the 1990s and early 2000s before he came back for two campaigns to finish his career.

The former Texas A&M prospect looked like a player of real promise after his 2022 campaign with the Aggies. Muhammad's production and involvement regressed over the last two seasons, but the Panthers believe there could be something to develop.

Morgan is not big into sentiment or emotion. The Panthers wouldn't have signed Muhammad just because his dad remains highly regarded by fans and those within the building alike. They are giving him a chance to establish himself as an NFL pro. But make no mistake, there are no guarantees whatsoever attached.

Expecting Muhammad to reach the heights of his father couldn't be more unrealistic. Muhsin Muhammad was a second-round pick who spent 11 seasons in Carolina over two spells. He accumulated 696 receptions for 9,255 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns with the organization. He also remains part of the community behind the scenes, which was richly deserved.

This is a heartwarming story. Following in your father's footsteps in the NFL is a privilege very few get. All Muhammad can do is give it his all. Everything after that is out of his hands.

And everyone will be rooting for him.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis