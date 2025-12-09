Panthers' unexpected boost in playoff chase might be hiding a big problem

Cheering for a division rival feels bizarre, but it was the exact situation Carolina Panthers’ fans found themselves in last weekend. After a momentum-shifting win over the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Dave Canales' squad needed some help, and the New Orleans Saints delivered.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sat atop the NFC South until quarterback Tyler Shough ran for two touchdowns, topping Baker Mayfield’s high-flying offense. Per Next Gen Stats, the Panthers’ playoff odds were just 17 percent going into their bye week. After the Saints' upset, their odds skyrocketed to 30%.

In a Florida downpour, Shough was a gamer. For the Panthers, that is a double-edged sword.

Carolina Panthers cannot get caught sleeping against Tyler Shough again

They gained some ground in the playoff race for now. However, stopping the Saints’ rookie in Week 15 is proving to be no short order.

Carolina's defense cannot get caught blindsided like the Buccaneers. Shough is dynamic as a runner, fearless to lower a shoulder into defenders. The Saints needed every yard they could get on the ground in a game where the weather was a factor.

New Orleans has just three wins on the season, but since winning the starting job over Spencer Rattler, Shough and the Saints are 2-3 in their past five outings. Head coach Kellen Moore has been unafraid to trust the first-year pro to make big throws down the field. This is something the Panthers’ defense is incredibly familiar with.

Shough averaged over 10 yards per attempt against the Panthers in Week 10. This included a 30-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson — a play in which Jaycee Horn fell in coverage. The throw was a dagger late in the fourth quarter, extending the Saints' lead to two scores.

Despite Horn having an uncharacteristic performance and Bryce Young conceding two turnovers, the Panthers were in the game until the end in their 17-7 loss to New Orleans earlier this season. This is good news for Canales, who has to have his team ready coming off the bye. But Shough has caught Carolina sleeping at the wheel before and could certainly do it again.

The matchup means a lot for the 26-year-old rookie. The Saints could potentially be picking at the top of the draft in 2026, which means his starting job is anything but secured for next season. How he performs down the stretch will ultimately determine his long-term fate.

As much as this game is about building the Panthers' playoff hopes, it is also about two young passers looking to cement their status in their team’s plans.