Panthers unlock the future Bryce Young has been waiting for in 2026 mock draft

The Carolina Panthers are still fighting hard to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Still, general manager Dan Morgan will already be devising his strategy for another critical offseason.

And based on how he's approached Carolina's roster construction since taking the job, all eyes will be on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Morgan's got some decent returns from his first two draft classes. Not every pick has been successful, but there are far more hits than misses right now. If the same trend continues next spring, the Panthers will be in an immensely positive position.

Carolina Panthers bet big on Bryce Young with 2026 NFL mock draft choice

The Panthers could go any number of ways with their first-round pick. Morgan will be picking a lot lower than he'd used to, which isn't a bad thing by any stretch. However, the FOX Sports Research team thought that Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be a risk worth taking when push comes to shove.

"[Kenyon] Sadiq is the best tight end in the draft, and it's not close. He can run, block well and has great hands. His eight receiving touchdowns was the most of any tight end in FBS, making him a big-time red zone threat, as well. Carolina could go with a defensive player here, but quarterback Bryce Young has taken a huge step this year. A lot of that progress has to do with the addition of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in last year's draft. Expect the Panthers to continue to give their young QB offensive weapons." FOX Sports Research

The Panthers have been searching for an answer to their tight end riddle since Greg Olsen left town. Tommy Tremble is the blocking specialist. Mitchell Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders have flashed briefly as pass-catchers. Even so, Morgan won't hesitate to make further alterations if he feels they could benefit the team.

Sadiq has the ceiling to be a substantial upgrade on anything Carolina has right now. He's a mismatch in the slot with the athleticism to line up on the boundary. His wide wingspan and ability to generate yards after the catch are other positive traits working in his favor. Once the prospect evolves his route tree and becomes more of a red-zone threat, someone is going to have a highly productive talent on their hands.

Whether that'll be the Panthers remains to be seen. Sadiq might be the missing piece on Carolina's offense around quarterback Bryce Young. At the same time, ignoring the defense for another skill position guy in the first round is incredibly risky.

Time will tell, but fans are confident Morgan will make the correct choice.