Dan Morgan is officially watching a Panthers draft pick go up in flames

Dan Morgan wants to build through the draft. The Carolina Panthers are on the right path to prosperity under his leadership, and the infusion of youth across the roster represents a breath of fresh air.

Not every pick is working out, but there are far more hits than misses. That's precisely why the Panthers are ahead of schedule, leading the NFC South with two games remaining for the first time since 2015.

Amid all the boundless positivity right now, some concerns could hold them back in the long term. One of those centers on wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Carolina Panthers are still encountering frustrations with Xavier Legette

The Panthers thought enough of Legette to trade up one spot and take the wideout at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They loved his physical traits, high upside, and infectious personality during their pre-draft assessments. But almost two years into his professional career, those in power still don't know what they have.

Carolina's exceptional win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 was another prime example of Legette's inconsistencies. He had a nice catch-and-run, but not before two glaring individual errors that were fortunate not to be more costly.

First, the former South Carolina inexplicably dropped a strike from quarterback Bryce Young. Then, Legette lacked awareness of the boundary and got his feet in for a reception. The Panthers went to him immediately after with more success, but others were preferred down the stretch.

The Panthers have a genuine No. 1 receiver in first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan. Jalen Coker looks much more like the No. 2 option than Legette right now. He's doing some good work on the blocking side, but there remain serious deficiencies in the passing game that don't seem to be improving.

Regardless of how things go for the Panthers from here, this offseason is one of immense importance for Legette. He needs to lock in, focus on developing his craft away from the spotlight, and come back stronger in 2026. Anything less, and the chances of the receiver getting his fifth-year option triggered are remote.

All hope is not lost with Legette. It might be going up in flames currently, but he always looked like a project coming out of college. A player's third season is when fans see what they will bring in the long term. And make no mistake; they will be watching his progress closely.

Legette has overcome setbacks before. Still, the numbers aren't matching the draft status. Unless that changes in the coming weeks and months, the decision to take him over Ladd McConkey will come under even more scrutiny.

What comes next is down to the player.