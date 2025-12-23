Cam Newton said what all Panthers fans were desperate to hear

Carolina Panthers fans are still trying to come down from the high of beating a fierce NFC South title rival in Week 16. Head coach Dave Canales' squad ground it out and closed the contest emphatically down the stretch. They also got plenty of help from an electrified fan base along the way.

And there was nobody happier to see that than ex-Panthers icon Cam Newton.

Bank of America Stadium had been something of a glorified tourist attraction for opposing fans during some dark days in franchise history under David Tepper's ownership. Disillusioned supporters grew tired of the constant losing and of big talk that came to nothing, voting with their feet by finding something better to do with their Sundays.

Carolina Panthers fans lit up Week 16, and Cam Newton was suitably impressed

It was an extra home game for visiting teams, and the viral photo of an empty venue against the Atlanta Falcons showed how disconnected this team was from the fans who pay hard-earned money to watch them play.

That's not the case anymore.

Fans are engaged. They showed out in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the players responded. Newton highlighted precisely that on ESPN's debate show First Take, stating that it brought back fond memories of the glory days when he captivated audiences at the exact location.

"When you think about how I look at Carolina Panthers games: The Bank is back. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte has held some of my fondest memories ever as a human being. When I was watching that game and starting to hear the crowd respond, and you start to see, oh my goodness, the excitement is back. And knowing that this is the same team that this time last year had a very viral photo of the stands being empty. So to see Bank of America Stadium back to where they are, oh my God, it does my heart good." Cam Newton

The players and coaches could feel it, too. Several commented that fans spurred them on, helping secure false-start penalties and making things extremely uncomfortable for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. They will be expecting the same when another ex-Carolina gunslinger, Sam Darnold, brings his No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks team to Charlotte this weekend.

Stadium pulse was high pic.twitter.com/bRJa7U82aJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 22, 2025

It'll be difficult; there's no getting away from that. But the Panthers have already beaten the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers this season. They are more than capable of doing the same again if everything clicks into place and they can force Darnold into mistakes.

And as Newton experienced countless times during his sensational stint with the franchise, the fans can also play their part in Carolina's quest to secure an NFC South title for the first time in a decade.