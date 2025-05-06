Panthers urged to dump Bryce Young for Arch Manning if 2025 goes off the rails

The Carolina Panthers have shown a significant amount of confidence in quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. That didn't stop one NFL analyst from disrespecting the signal-caller with a bold projection regarding the latest prospect from the Manning dynasty.

Young has an improved supporting cast entering 2025. The Panthers drafted some intriguing weapons, led by wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Their offensive line is intact and ready to dominate once again. Everything is in position to succeed, and the strides made last season indicate the former No. 1 pick is more than capable of reaching another level.

Carolina Panthers listed among potential draft suitors for Arch Manning

If not, Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report believes the Panthers could dump Young when the 2026 off-season rolls around. The analyst also thought Texas signal-caller Arch Manning could be the answer if the Alabama graduate cannot meet expectations.

"The 2025 campaign should serve as a make-or-break season for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Despite the improvement, Carolina's real identity during the aforementioned stretch was built upon the run game, which featured Chuba Hubbard. In 2025, Young doing enough won't be good enough. He must look like a No. 1 overall pick capable of elevating the entire offense, and he'll get help with Carolina's offseason additions of Tetairoa McMillan, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Mitchell Evans. If that's not the case, the Panthers should be looking to rectify a previous mistake and reinvest in the quarterback position." Brent Sobleski

Sobleski listed eight potential suitors for Manning. However, from Carolina's standpoint, this seems highly unlikely.

The Panthers believe in Young. His regression would need to be catastrophic for Dan Morgan to consider taking another quarterback in the first round. Nothing is set in stone, and it's widely projected to be another exceptional quarterback class, whether Manning comes out or not.

That's the more debatable aspect. Manning could declare early, but the 2025 campaign will be his first as a full-time starter with the Longhorns. He's got a big name and is easily the most high-profile prospect everyone will be watching, but he remains something of an unknown quantity versus elite college competition.

Looking at the trajectories of Peyton and Eli Manning, it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if Manning declared for the draft early. The increasing influence of NIL in the college game means top-level stars are staying in their respective programs for longer or transferring for bigger paydays elsewhere.

Anyone looking to draft Manning might have to wait until 2027. If he shows enough and fulfills his promise, he'll be a lock to be the first name chosen on the stage at the National Mall in D.C.

As for the Panthers? They have supreme faith in Young. This could be the year their substantial investment in the Heisman Trophy winner pays off, something that would set them up at football's most important position for the next decade.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis