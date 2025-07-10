Panthers urged to monitor injury-plagued former top prospect facing camp cut

Releasing Jadeveon Clowney with one year remaining on his deal could mean the Carolina Panthers need one more edge rusher heading into the new season. One NFL analyst urged general manager Dan Morgan to keep tabs on an injury-plagued former top prospect who could be a cut candidate this summer.

The Panthers already have D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen. That looks like a decent quartet if the two prized rookies make an instant impact. Clowney's departure represented a cost-cutting measure, but that shouldn't stop Morgan from acquiring another if the likes of D.J. Johnson and Amare Barno don't progress.

There's a growing sense that David Ojabo could be on the chopping block heading into the last year of his rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, he was among the most prolific edge rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft before a series of major health problems dented his progress considerably.

Carolina Panthers could consider David Ojabo if he's cut by the Ravens

Ojabo played 13 games last season, which is encouraging. But the Ravens have a stacked pass-rush, which might make him the odd man out when it's all said and done.

If this scenario comes to fruition, Anthony Palacios from Last Word on Sports believes the Panthers could do worse than take a flier on the former Michigan standout for depth purposes if nothing else.

"The Carolina Panthers might not be contenders this upcoming season, but they have a roster that could be special for a possible turnaround. After signing Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown and Christian Rozeboom to upgrade the unit, they could use a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney, whom they released this offseason. Ojabo isn’t the ideal guy to take over for Clowney, but it’s better than no depth at all." Anthony Palacios

Ojabo is still young enough to turn things around. However, Jeff Zrebiec from The Athletic suggested he could find himself looking for alternative employment at some stage over Baltimore's training camp.

A torn Achilles, coupled with knee and ankle issues, restricted Ojabo to just five games over his first two seasons. He only logged 33 percent of defensive snaps last time around, securing two sacks. He was a game-wrecker for the Wolverines, but some of the dynamism and explosiveness have deserted him after some devastating knockbacks.

Adding Ojabo could be an upgrade on Johnson and Barno. But the red flags attached are enough for the Panthers and everyone else to err on the side of caution.

Time will tell on that one…

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis