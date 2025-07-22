Panthers veteran on the brink suffers crushing setback before training camp

Those looking to make the Carolina Panthers' roster at training camp have no margin for error. Everything must go according to plan, or better than expected, to secure their spots before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And for one veteran on the brink, he's already playing catch-up after an early setback.

The Panthers placed wide receiver Dan Chisena on the active/physically unable to perform list before camp begins. The exact nature of the injury wasn't disclosed, but the fact that he can be activated at any stage suggests that it's not too serious.

Even so, it represents a crushing blow to his already slim hopes of staking a claim.

Dan Chisena's slim hopes of making Carolina Panthers' roster have been dented further

Chisena, who's carved out a decent niche for himself on special teams since entering the league, joined the Panthers last October. He was initially placed on the practice squad before moving to the active roster in December. His contribution was minimal, catching three passes while also making an impact with the special-teams group.

The Panthers have a crowded wide receiver room after another busy offseason. First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn Jr. will all make the squad. Hunter Renfrow and David Moore are the next in line, but this is dependent on how many wideout spots Carolina allocates when push comes to shove.

That makes it extremely difficult for others. Chisena might not even get a practice squad spot this time around. They could go to undrafted free agents Jacolby George or Kobe Hudson, so the last thing he needed was to miss crucial time at the start of training camp.

Chisena will be aiming to get back at the earliest possible opportunity. The former Penn State standout was already facing an uphill battle. The more time he's off the practice field, the bleaker his outlook becomes. And this also gives others vying for roles an opportunity to flourish in his absence.

It's not looking good for Chisena. He flashed brief moments of promise last season, but that counts for nothing anymore. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are all about looking forward. They won't hesitate to pull the plug, regardless of the mitigating circumstances involved.

This is the nature of the business, something Chisena knows all too well after bouncing around four teams over his five NFL seasons. All he can do is get back quickly and try to make up for some lost time in pursuit of turning the tide.

Everything else is out of his control.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis