Panthers veteran delivers fiery warning ahead of 2025 defensive surge

The Carolina Panthers are not going to be pushed around this season. They have been a doormat around the league for way too long, and the mentality is shifting accordingly.

Further evidence of this newfound mindset could be found during Carolina's joint practice with the Houston Texans. It was hot. It was intense. It was physical. And it often threatened to boil over.

The blue touch paper was almost lit when free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig laid down a huge hit that the Texans players didn't like. This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they allocated substantial financial resources to the tone-setting safety, and the fact that he refused to apologize when speaking to the media after only endeared him to fans more.

Carolina Panthers won't be anybody's walkover team during the 2025 season

Patrick Jones II didn't have a problem with that, either. The veteran edge rusher used this incident to fire a warning shot at Carolina's opponents in 2025. Either come to play, or you're going to get hit in the mouth.

That simple.

"I love that. I mean, go out there and hit people. That's the type of person I want to play with. We're going to be physical for sure. We're definitely going to come hit you too, so you better get ready." Patrick Jones II via Panthers.com

This should be music to the ears of every Panthers fan around the world. It's a far cry from the downtrodden environment of previous regimes. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have put together a squad that is firmly on the same page. They are all fighting for each other in pursuit of one common goal. They demand respect, and plan to get it by any means necessary.

Canales has spoken this offseason about harnessing this aggression effectively. Crossing the line in a game-day setting has consequences, so it's all about being physical while also remaining composed enough to maintain discipline.

It's a fine line, but the Panthers are on the right track. And after putting together one of the worst defensive seasons in NFL history, everyone on that side of the football — regardless of whether they were responsible or not — should be striving to right this wrong.

Players like Jones and Moehrig are helping to shift the dynamic. Others are willingly following their lead. So win, lose, or draw this season, everyone will know they've been in a game after competing with the Panthers.

And if this scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers will restore pride after years of being the laughingstock.

